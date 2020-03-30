Forty8Fifty Labs Receives Atlassian Partner of the Year 2019: Technology Innovator Award

ATLANTA, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty8Fifty Labs, the Agile and DevOps consultancy and subsidiary of Veristor Systems, today announced that it has been recognized as the Atlassian Partner of the Year 2019: Technology Innovator for the company's outstanding contribution and achievements to the Atlassian market during the calendar year 2019.

Forty8Fifty Labs was one of 13 recipients honored as Partner of the Year 2019. The award is given to recognize exceptional efforts in developing new business, thought leadership and products and services that complement Atlassian.

"Atlassian is thrilled to recognize and honor our 2019 Partner Award recipients," said Martin Musierowicz, Atlassian's Head of Global Channels. "Solution Partners are instrumental to our customers' success and we are excited to be able to highlight some of our top partners who are going above and beyond to support customers and provide Atlassian services."

"Since our inception, Forty8Fifty Labs has put Atlassian tools at the center of our portfolio of software and solution offerings," said Rashad Neloms, Vice President, Technology and Strategy, Forty8Fifty Labs. "In doing so, we've crafted innovative ways to get the most out of Atlassian software, while helping our customers work more efficiently, more creatively and more productively. This recognition is a testament to the quality and commitment of the entire Forty8fifty team and validates our mission to help customers collaborate and innovate with Atlassian."

"It's a particular honor to be recognized by Atlassian, especially for Technology Innovation," said Steve Bishop, Executive Director of Forty8Fifty Labs and CTO of Veristor. "We are closely aligned with the Atlassian team and our enterprise Atlassian customers as we continue to build out additional solutions and services. We are especially excited about our joint solutions around IT Service Management (ITSM) and Compliance, Privacy and Security. Together, Forty8Fifty Labs and Atlassian are working to better enable agility and innovation through collaboration for teams across the country."

Forty8Fifty Labs is an Atlassian Enterprise Platinum Solution Partner. The company was first named an Atlassian Solutions Partner in 2016 and was soon named Atlassian Partner of the Year 2017, Rising Star for its outstanding contribution and achievements during Atlassian's Fiscal Year 2017.

Forty8Fifty Labs delivers world-class Atlassian consulting, support, and training that's custom designed to suit the needs of enterprise organizations. For more information, visit:

https://www.forty8fiftylabs.com/atlassian.

About Forty8Fifty Labs

Forty8Fifty Labs is the DevOps and Agile Consulting, Services and Software Development subsidiary of Veristor Systems, Inc. With decades of field-proven experience in solving the toughest challenges for today's CIOs and the Development/Operations teams they lead, the Forty8Fifty Labs team unlocks the secrets to bringing your IT tools and your people together; accelerating your DevOps journey, improving collaboration, streamlining development, and reducing time to revenue. Let us help you supercharge your business with our team's unparalleled expertise, extensive partnerships, and custom tools and integrations. Learn more at www.forty8fiftylabs.com.

