Forum Health Adds Las Colinas, TX Practice Welcoming Leigh Ann Scott, MD

FLINT, Mich., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health, LLC, the first national network of integrative and functional medicine practitioners, adds a functional medicine practice in Las Colinas, Texas welcoming Dr. Leigh Ann Scott to its growing team of physicians.

"We're excited to grow the Forum Health network in Texas with the addition of this new practice," said Adam Puttkammer, president of Forum Health. "Dr. Scott is an expert in functional medicine and hormone therapies with an incredible team that we're fortunate to have joined our network."

Dr. Scott has over 30 years of experience specializing in gynecology and personalized functional medicine care to men and women. Her team focuses on prevention and encourages patients to be proactive about achieving optimal health.

"Joining Forum Health is an exciting opportunity to have the support of a national leader in functional medicine," said Dr. Scott. "The leadership and resources available to us as part of the Forum Health network will allow my team to focus on what we do best – serving our patients."

Dr. Scott is trained in bioidentical hormone therapy and develops individual protocols for patients including hormone balancing, nutrition, supplement support, weight management, and advanced testing.

"We welcome Dr. Scott and her team to Forum Health," said Phil Hagerman, chief executive officer at Forum Health. "This practice is thriving and setting a great example of the quality of functional and integrative medicine practices we strive to partner with."

Dr. Scott is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Texas A&M University, received her M.D from the University of Texas, then continued to St. Paul University Hospital in Dallas, TX for her residency in obstetrics and gynecology where she served as chief resident until 1988.

For more on Forum Health, including how to join one of our practices, visit www.forumhealth.com.

About Forum Health, LLC

Forum Health, LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare. Steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine, Forum Health providers take a root-cause approach to care exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships.

