Forum Health Utah Welcomes Functional Medicine Provider Garrett Seibold, DO to Practice

FLINT, Mich., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health Utah, part of the Forum Health nationwide network of integrative and functional medicine practices, has welcomed Garrett Seibold, DO to its growing practice.

"Our Forum Health Utah clinics serve a large area with the number of patients growing," said Adam Puttkammer, president of Forum Health. "We are excited to welcome Dr. Seibold to our Utah clinics as we expand our ability to give patients in the Utah region exceptional functional medicine care."

Dr. Seibold is a functional medicine physician with special interest in the body's innate ability for self-healing through the primary mechanisms of diet and life-style modification. He specializes in autoimmune conditions, cardio metabolic health, hormone therapy, sleep medicine, and GI disorders.

"I am passionate about preventive and regenerative medicine, and helping my patients create the health they desire," said Dr. Seibold. "Joining Forum Health Utah is a great fit for me and I look forward to being a part of this national network of functional and integrative medicine experts."

Dr. Seibold is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the Institute of Functional Medicine. He is board certified in family medicine and currently completing a certification in functional medicine through the Institute of Functional Medicine.

"Dr. Seibold's passion for individualized patient care is exactly what we look for in providers joining Forum Health," said Phil Hagerman, CEO of Forum Health.

Dr. Seibold joins Andrew Petersen, DO at Forum Health Utah where he specializes in chronic conditions such as Lyme disease and addressing the root cause of illness. Forum Health Utah also focuses on hormone health, weight loss, gut health, IV therapy, and other advanced wellness treatments.

