FarmMerc Aktie

FarmMerc für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US3115501070

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17.04.2026 14:51:47

Forum Markets Announces Board-Authorized Plans To Maximize Shareholder Value, Stock Up In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Forum Markets, Incorporated (FRMM), Friday announced several Board-authorized plans to maximize value for all shareholders, including the reinitiation of its share repurchase program, effective April 15, 2026.

The Board has also established a Special Committee to evaluate proposals to narrow the gap between the company's current market value and the intrinsic value of its business, and to identify the optimal outcome for shareholders.

Additionally, the Committee has been authorized to examine the full range of value-maximizing pathways available, such as potential mergers with or acquisitions of private companies, sale of the company or material assets of the company, partnerships with new capital partners, and return of substantially all of the company's capital and assets to shareholders if no other proposal meets the Committee's valuation threshold.

In the pre-market hours, FRMM is trading at $2.6024, up 9.81 percent on the Nasdaq.

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