FORUSALL Advises over $1 Billion in Assets

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A local Bay Area 401(k) advisor has passed $1 Billion in Assets Under Management (AUM) in just under 4 years since launching their service. In the past 12 months they've added $365 million in assets to their platform from new sales and organic growth. The company is working to close a widening savings gap for American workers.

Employer-sponsored 401(k) plans have become the primary method for Americans to save and invest for retirement, and are typically expensive and complicated for companies to provide and difficult for employees to use. To counter this, ForUsAll has reimagined the 401(k) from the ground up, removing much of the administrative workload and compliance risk for employers. Award-winning employee engagement tools, holistic financial advice, and easy mobile onboarding and education in English & Spanish significantly boost employee participation.

"We have modernized the 401(k) by automating administration, syncing payroll with recordkeeping systems, and providing DAVE, our virtual advisor in addition to our team of human advisors to help employees. Our platform helps sponsors eliminate the need for a traditional 401(k) advisor," said Jeff Schulte, ForUsAll CEO.

"Our company is growing quickly as we have found many companies do not have the bandwidth and resources to administer retirement plans for their employees," said Schulte "ForUsAll is exactly that – it is for all of us. Our platform provides everything a company requires to ensure their employees are getting high quality and responsive retirement options that fit individual needs without bogging down their human resources departments. We free up their HR and management teams' time so they can focus on day-to-day business operations including training and onboarding new employees and office environments while working on business growth."

ForUsAll was founded by a team of investment advisors and technology professionals who helped build Financial Engines, the largest investment advisor in the country whose customers include Fortune 500 companies such as Coca-Cola, Citigroup and Target. ForUsAll is focused on plans outside of Fortune 500 and now works with over 350 plans nationwide, helping over 60,000 participants.

