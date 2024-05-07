FORVIA: COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF 30 MAY 2024 - AVAILABILITY OF PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS

NANTERRE (FRANCE)

MAY 7th, 2024

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF MAY 30th, 2024

AVAILABILITY OF PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS

Forvia informs its shareholders that they are convened to the Combined Shareholders' Meeting to be held on May 30th, 2024, at 10 a.m. (Paris time) at the registered office in Nanterre.

The meeting notice was published in the Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires (BALO) on April 24th, 2024, and contains the agenda and the draft text of the resolutions which will be submitted to the vote of the shareholders at the General Meeting. The convening notice will be published in the BALO and in the legal gazette Actu-juridique.fr on May 13th, 2024. The main modalities for participating in the General Meeting are detailed in these notices as well as in the convening brochure to the General Meeting.

The aforementioned documents as well as any other document and information required by applicable laws and regulations can be found on the Company’s website (www.forvia.com) and/or at the registered office or upon request to Uptevia in accordance with conditions set forth by applicable laws and regulations.

Shareholders are invited to regularly view the section dedicated to the 2024 Annual General Meeting, available on the Company's website, containing all useful information concerning this meeting:

https://investors.forvia.com/en/investors/shareholders/shareholders-meetings

It is specified that in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations:

any registered shareholder may, from the date of the notice until the fifth (5 th ) day inclusive before the General Meeting, ask the Company to send them the documents referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the provision of a certificate of registration in the bearer share accounts held by the authorized intermediary;

PRESS ANALYSTS/INVESTORS Christophe MALBRANQUE

Group Influence Director

+33 (0) 6 21 96 23 53

christophe.malbranque@forvia.com Marc MAILLET

Group Head of Investor Relations

+33 (0) 1 72 36 75 70

marc.maillet@forvia.com



Iria MONTOUTO

Group Media Relations Officer

+33 (0) 6 01 03 19 89

iria.montouto@forvia.com



Sébastien LEROY

Deputy Head of Investor Relations

+33 (0) 1 72 36 78 74

sebastien.leroy@forvia.com

About FORVIA, whose mission is: "We pioneer technology for mobility experiences that matter to people”.

FORVIA, 7th global automotive technology supplier, comprises the complementary technology and industrial strengths of Faurecia and HELLA. With over 290 industrial sites and 76 R&D centers, 157,000 people, including more than 15,000 R&D engineers across 40+ countries, Forvia provides a unique and comprehensive approach to the automotive challenges of today and tomorrow. Composed of 6 business groups and a strong IP portfolio of over 14,000 patents, FORVIA is focused on becoming the preferred innovation and integration partner for OEMS worldwide. In 2023, the Group achieved a consolidated revenue of 27.2 billion euros. FORVIA SE is listed on the Euronext Paris market under the FRVIA mnemonic code and is a component of the CAC Next 20 and CAC SBT 1.5° indices. FORVIA aims to be a change maker committed to foreseeing and making the mobility transformation happen. www.forvia.com

