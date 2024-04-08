08.04.2024 18:30:00

FORVIA: Share Buyback Transaction Statement from 03 April 2024 to 05 April 2024

Nanterre, 8 April 2024

Share Buyback Transaction Statement

From 03 April 2024 to 05 April 2024
(article 241-4, I of the Règlement Général of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and position-recommendation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers DOC-2017-04)

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s nameIssuer’s identifying codeTransaction dateIdentifying code of financial instrumentDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiresMarket (MIC code)
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8503/04/2024FR000012114719?70214,68 €XPAR
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8503/04/2024FR000012114729813,86 €CEUX
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8504/04/2024FR000012114719?00014,92 €XPAR
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8505/04/2024FR000012114721?66714,40 €XPAR
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8505/04/2024FR000012114733314,38 €CEUX

A detailed transaction-by-transaction presentation of this information is available on Forvia's website at the following address:

https://investors.forvia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/securities-transactions

