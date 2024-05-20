|
20.05.2024 18:30:00
FORVIA: Share Buyback Transaction Statement from 13 May 2024 to 17 May 2024
Nanterre, 20 May 2024
Share Buyback Transaction Statement
From 13 May 2024 to 17 May 2024
(article 241-4, I of the Règlement Général of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and position-recommendation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers DOC-2017-04)
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer’s name
|Issuer’s identifying code
|Transaction date
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquires
|Market (MIC code)
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|13/05/2024
|FR0000121147
|19 500
|14,95 €
|XPAR
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|14/05/2024
|FR0000121147
|19 500
|15,60 €
|XPAR
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|15/05/2024
|FR0000121147
|19 500
|16,05 €
|XPAR
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|16/05/2024
|FR0000121147
|19 500
|16,26 €
|XPAR
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|17/05/2024
|FR0000121147
|19 500
|16,13 €
|XPAR
A detailed transaction-by-transaction presentation of this information is available on Forvia's website at the following address:
https://investors.forvia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/securities-transactions
Attachment
- FORVIA - Share Buyback Transactions Statement - Aggregated reporting from 13 May to 17 May 2024 (CP)
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!