|
29.04.2024 18:30:00
FORVIA: Share Buyback Transaction Statement from 22 April 2024 to 26 April 2024
Nanterre, 29 April 2024
Share Buyback Transaction Statement
From 22 April 2024 to 26 April 2024
(article 241-4, I of the Règlement Général of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and position-recommendation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers DOC-2017-04)
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer’s name
|Issuer’s identifying code
|Transaction date
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquires
|Market (MIC code)
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|22/04/2024
|FR0000121147
|20 000
|14,64 €
|XPAR
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|23/04/2024
|FR0000121147
|22 000
|14,59 €
|XPAR
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|24/04/2024
|FR0000121147
|22 000
|14,50 €
|XPAR
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|25/04/2024
|FR0000121147
|22 000
|14,37 €
|XPAR
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|26/04/2024
|FR0000121147
|22 000
|14,45 €
|XPAR
A detailed transaction-by-transaction presentation of this information is available on Forvia's website at the following address:
https://investors.forvia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/securities-transactions
Attachment
- FORVIA - Share Buyback Transactions Statement - Aggregated reporting from 22 April to 26 April 2024 (CP)
16.05.23
Forvia Buy
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.02.23
Forvia Neutral
UBS AG
20.02.23
Forvia Underperform
Jefferies & Company Inc.
23.01.23
Forvia Neutral
UBS AG
20.01.23
Forvia Underperform
Jefferies & Company Inc.
