NANTERRE (FRANCE)

MARCH 1st, 2024

FORVIA SUCCESSFULLY PRICES A €1 BILLION EURO BOND

Issuance of a dual-tranche senior bond of 5 and 7-year maturity

Proceeds to be used to partially refinance 2025 and 2026 maturities by way of tender offers and other Group debts

FORVIA has successfully priced one billion euros in aggregate principal amount of senior notes consisting of €500 million 5.125% senior notes due 2029 and €500 million 5.50% senior notes due 2031.

Taking into consideration the interest rate pre-hedging arrangement executed in December 2023 and January 2024, the economic yield of the new notes for Forvia amounts to 4.96% for the notes due 2029 and 5.37% for the notes due 2031 (on a non-IFRS basis).

Both tranches of the new senior notes obtained credit rating in line with the long-term credit rating of FORVIA (i.e. "BB+” by Fitch Ratings, "Ba2” by Moody’s and "BB” by Standard & Poor’s).

FORVIA intends to use the proceeds of the offering of the new notes to fund the repurchase of its 2.625% senior notes due 2025 and 7.250% sustainability-linked notes due 2026 accepted for purchase in tender offers, to repay certain outstanding indebtedness, and pay premiums and accrued interest in connection with those transactions.

The tender offers on the existing notes launched on 28 February 2024 remain subject to conditions, such as the completion of the offering of the new notes. The final amounts accepted in the tender offers will be subject to the final amounts of tenders received. The results of the tender offers are expected to be published on the 7th of March.

These transactions allow the Group to efficiently manage its liabilities and extend its debt average maturity.

An application will be made to list the new notes on the official list of Euronext Dublin (Global Exchange Market). Settlements of the new notes and the tender offers on existing notes are expected to occur on 11 March 2024.

PRESS ANALYSTS/INVESTORS Christophe MALBRANQUE

Group Media Relations Director

+33 (0) 6 21 96 23 53

christophe.malbranque@forvia.com Marc MAILLET

Group Head of Investor Relations

+33 (0) 1 72 36 75 70

marc.maillet@forvia.com



Iria MONTOUTO

Group Media Relations Officer

+33 (0) 6 01 03 19 89

iria.montouto@forvia.com



Sébastien LEROY

Group Deputy Investor Relations Director

+33 (0) 6 26 89 33 69

sebastien.leroy@forvia.com

About FORVIA, whose mission is: "We pioneer technology for mobility experiences that matter to people”.

FORVIA, 7th global automotive technology supplier, comprises the complementary technology and industrial strengths of Faurecia and HELLA. With over 290 industrial sites and 76 R&D centers, 157,000 people, including more than 15,000 R&D engineers across 40+ countries, FORVIA provides a unique and comprehensive approach to the automotive challenges of today and tomorrow. Composed of 6 business groups and a strong IP portfolio of over 14,000 patents, FORVIA is focused on becoming the preferred innovation and integration partner for OEMS worldwide. In 2022, the Group achieved a consolidated revenue of 25.5 billion euros. FORVIA SE is listed on the Euronext Paris market under the FRVIA mnemonic code and is a component of the CAC Next 20 and CAC SBT 1.5° indices. FORVIA aims to be a change maker committed to foreseeing and making the mobility transformation happen. www.forvia.com

