05.09.2024 18:30:00
FORVIA: Total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital
Nanterre, 5 September 2024
Total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital
(Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of
the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority)
Trading place: Euronext Paris
Compartment: A
ISIN code: FR0000121147
LEI code: 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|Date
|Number of shares
|Total number of voting rights (theoretical) (1)
|31 August 2024
|197,089,340
|231,472,319
(1) In accordance with the provisions of Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority, the total number of voting rights (theoretical) is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including the shares deprived of voting rights.
Inclusion in the bylaws of a clause that requires crossing thresholds declaration in addition to that related to legal thresholds: yes
Attachment
Nachrichten zu Forviamehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Forviamehr Analysen
|16.05.23
|Forvia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.02.23
|Forvia Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.02.23
|Forvia Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.01.23
|Forvia Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.01.23
|Forvia Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.05.23
|Forvia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.02.23
|Forvia Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.02.23
|Forvia Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.01.23
|Forvia Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.01.23
|Forvia Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.05.23
|Forvia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.10.22
|Forvia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.02.23
|Forvia Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.01.23
|Forvia Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.02.23
|Forvia Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.01.23
|Forvia Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Forvia
|8,91
|-5,41%
