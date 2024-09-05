05.09.2024 18:30:00

FORVIA: Total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital

Nanterre, 5 September 2024

Total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital
(Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of
the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority)
__________________

Trading place: Euronext Paris

Compartment: A

ISIN code: FR0000121147

LEI code: 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85

DateNumber of shares Total number of voting rights (theoretical) (1)
31 August 2024197,089,340231,472,319

(1) In accordance with the provisions of Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority, the total number of voting rights (theoretical) is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including the shares deprived of voting rights.

Inclusion in the bylaws of a clause that requires crossing thresholds declaration in addition to that related to legal thresholds: yes

