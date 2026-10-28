Forward Air Signs 2 Year Agreement With Customer

(RTTNews) - Forward Air (FWRD) has signed a two-year agreement with one of its largest customers to continue providing a significant portion of its current services.

Certain services will be gradually transitioned between November 2026 and March 2027, with no expected material impact on the company's 2026 revenue.

Revenue from the services retained under the agreement has continued to grow in 2026 and is expected to increase further in 2027. Forward Air expects annual revenue from the customer in each year from 2026 to 2028 to exceed the customer's total revenue contribution in 2025.

On the Nasdaq, the shares closed Wednesday's trading 1.31 percent up at $30.81.