Air Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A42CTT / ISIN: JE00BT8Q3M55
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12.06.2026 05:48:10
Forward Air vs. Old Dominion Freight Line: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
The logistics sector is shifting as demand for efficient freight moves across North America. Investors must decide between Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) and Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) for their industrial portfolio.Forward Air specializes in expedited ground transportation and air freight services, often serving time-sensitive shipments. Old Dominion Freight Line is a massive less-than-truckload carrier known for its national network and service reliability. Both companies play vital roles in the transport industry, but they offer very different financial profiles and growth strategies.Forward Air operates as a North American freight and logistics provider focusing on expedited ground and air freight services. The company relies heavily on leased capacity providers to move shipments for its customers among industrial stocks across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Customer concentration adds risk, as the top ten clients account for roughly 26% of total sales and typically hold short-term contracts that can be terminated within 60 days.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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