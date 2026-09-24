Forward-looking succession planning at the helm of V-Zug

Chairman of the Board of Directors will not stand for re-election in 2027:

Zug, 24 September 2026 – The V-ZUG Group is continuing to implement its long-term succession strategy with a change of leadership on the Board of Directors. After today seven years as Chairman of the Board of Directors of V-ZUG, Oliver Riemenschneider will not be standing for re-election at the V-ZUG Annual General Meeting in April 2027. The Board of Directors is proposing Carsten Liesener as his successor. Liesener has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2025 and has extensive international experience in the industry and in leadership.

At the upcoming Annual General Meeting of V-ZUG Holding AG on 21 April 2027, Oliver Riemenschneider will not be standing for re-election as Chairman of the Board of Directors and will be stepping down from the Board. Under his stewardship, the Board of Directors has prudently accelerated V-ZUG’s strategic development and provided comprehensive support for the company’s development as an independent, listed entity.

“As the Swiss market leader, V-ZUG has evolved into a premium provider that is also successful internationally and a strong brand. The company is well positioned strategically, operationally and in terms of personnel, and I consider this to be the ideal moment to hand over the reins of our supreme governing body for the next phase of our expansion,” says Oliver Riemenschneider, Chairman of the Board of Directors of V-ZUG Holding AG.

Experienced senior leader nominated as successor

The Board of Directors is nominating Carsten Liesener, who has been a member of V-ZUG’s supreme governing body and a member of the Audit Committee since 2025, to succeed Oliver Riemenschneider and stand for election at the next Annual General Meeting.

Liesener has many years of international management experience from his time at Siemens, particularly in the fields of building technology, energy and smart infrastructure. He holds a PhD in Industrial Engineering and has proven expertise in the field of strategy, innovation, sustainability and decarbonisation.

The Board of Directors of V-ZUG Holding AG has begun the search for a suitable new member of the Board, based on clear criteria relating to competence, diversity and independence. Information on the proposed appointment will be provided in due course.

Further information and materials available to download:

If you have any queries, please contact investorrelations@vzug.com.

Markus Abt

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Tel.: +41 79 690 99 96

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