V-Zug Aktie
WKN DE: A0VZUG / ISIN: CH0542483745
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24.09.2026 06:30:05
Forward-looking succession planning at the helm of V-ZUG
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V-ZUG Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
MEDIA RELEASE/INVESTOR NEWS
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Chairman of the Board of Directors will not stand for re-election in 2027:
Zug, 24 September 2026 – The V-ZUG Group is continuing to implement its long-term succession strategy with a change of leadership on the Board of Directors. After today seven years as Chairman of the Board of Directors of V-ZUG, Oliver Riemenschneider will not be standing for re-election at the V-ZUG Annual General Meeting in April 2027. The Board of Directors is proposing Carsten Liesener as his successor. Liesener has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2025 and has extensive international experience in the industry and in leadership.
At the upcoming Annual General Meeting of V-ZUG Holding AG on 21 April 2027, Oliver Riemenschneider will not be standing for re-election as Chairman of the Board of Directors and will be stepping down from the Board. Under his stewardship, the Board of Directors has prudently accelerated V-ZUG’s strategic development and provided comprehensive support for the company’s development as an independent, listed entity.
“As the Swiss market leader, V-ZUG has evolved into a premium provider that is also successful internationally and a strong brand. The company is well positioned strategically, operationally and in terms of personnel, and I consider this to be the ideal moment to hand over the reins of our supreme governing body for the next phase of our expansion,” says Oliver Riemenschneider, Chairman of the Board of Directors of V-ZUG Holding AG.
Experienced senior leader nominated as successor
Liesener has many years of international management experience from his time at Siemens, particularly in the fields of building technology, energy and smart infrastructure. He holds a PhD in Industrial Engineering and has proven expertise in the field of strategy, innovation, sustainability and decarbonisation.
The Board of Directors of V-ZUG Holding AG has begun the search for a suitable new member of the Board, based on clear criteria relating to competence, diversity and independence. Information on the proposed appointment will be provided in due course.
Further information and materials available to download:
If you have any queries, please contact investorrelations@vzug.com.
Markus Abt
V-ZUG financial calendar:
About the V-ZUG Group
Swiss perfection for the home. Since 1913.
V-ZUG is Switzerland’s leading brand in household appliances and markets its products in selected premium markets abroad. V-ZUG has been developing and manufacturing kitchen and laundry appliances in Switzerland for over 110 years and offers a comprehensive service in all its markets. The SIBIRGroup AG, which focuses on the Swiss-wide provision of all-brand servicing and the sale of household appliances, is also part of the V-ZUG Group. With its roughly 2,000 employees, the V-ZUG Group generated annual net sales of CHF 567.4 million in 2025.
V-ZUG Holding AG is listed in the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich and represented in the Swiss Performance Index (SPI) (securities number 54 248 374, ISIN CH0542483745, ticker symbol VZUG).
Legal notes
End of Inside Information
2404234 24-Sep-2026 CET/CEST
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