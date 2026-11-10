Fossil Swings To Q3 Profit, Raises Full-Year 2026 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Fossil Inc. (FOSL), a global lifestyle accessories company, on Tuesday reported a return to profitability in the third quarter. The company also raised its full-year financial outlook, citing strong year-to-date performance and continued momentum across its business.

Net sales edged up 0.4% to $271.2 million from $270.2 million in the prior-year quarter. Sales increased 2% on a constant-currency basis. Gross margin increased 10.8 percentage points to 59.8%.

Net income for the quarter was $11.7 million, compared with a net loss of $39.9 million a year earlier. Earnings per share were $0.19, compared with a loss of $0.76 per share a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.23, versus an adjusted loss of $0.63.

For fiscal 2026, Fossil now expects worldwide net sales of $980 million to $990 million, an adjusted operating margin of 5.5% to 6.5%, and positive free cash flow.

Previously, the company expected worldwide net sales to decline 3% to 5%, with a return to growth in the fourth quarter, adjusted operating margin in the range of 4% to 6% and positive free cash flow.