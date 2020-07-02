Fosun kicked off "Thousand Talents Program" and recruited 1,000+ fresh graduates with Guo Guangchang's engagement

HONG KONG, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and certain employers show weak demand for new employees. "Keeping employment stable" stands as a top priority for all walks of life.

On June 30, 2020, Fosun announced it would officially kick off the "Thousand Talents Program" under the 2021 on-campus recruitment together with its members around the globe, which is accessible to outstanding graduates of 2020 and 2021 at home and abroad. This recruitment has brought more graduates on board than those previous years. Guo Guangchang, Chairman of Fosun International, attended the "Commencement Speech: The Future is Promising" held by Baidu and endorsed for the "Thousand Talents Program" in person, saying that "Talents are the most valuable assets of Fosun and Fosun will help the youngsters to fulfill their dreams."

The "Thousand Talents Program", as part of Fosun's 2021 on-campus recruitment, was launched 2 months earlier than usual and would last from early July to September this year. Interested candidates can follow the WeChat Official Account "Fosun Recruitment" to learn the updates on the "Thousand Talents Program" and send out resumes.

Fosun's headquarters and global members under ONE Fosun, as the primary recruiting units, will hire more than one thousand graduates for positions covering investment, operation, function and digitization. What is worth mentioning is that the "Thousand Talents Program" will not only be available to excellent graduates with bachelor's degrees or above, industry operation companies under Fosun will also offer a large number of grass-roots jobs for outstanding graduates of vocational and technical schools. In addition to fresh graduates, internship opportunities will be offered to those still in college under the "Thousand Talents Program", and those who excel can receive an offer from Fosun in advance.

Taking into account the difficulty in interviews amid the epidemic, Fosun's recruitment team launched online non-face-to-face recruitment. A closed-loop interview process from online evaluation to remote video interview speeds up the overall progress.

In Baidu's commencement speech, Guo Guangchang looked back at the hardships Fosun had undergone since its inception in 1992. From an enterprise with no technology, no funds and no talent, to one earning the first RMB1 million by providing market consultation services, gaining the first RMB10 million by setting foot in the real estate industry, and making the first RMB100 million by researching and developing PCR diagnostics for hepatitis B, "every step of Fosun relies on our unyielding stubbornness when we were young, our 'blind' faith in the future when we were young, but more on our spirit of continuous learning and exploring."

Over the past 28 years since its founding, by remaining committed to the corporate value of "Self-improvement, Teamwork, Performance, Contribution to Society", Fosun has become an innovation-driven consumer group endeavoring to bring more happiness to families worldwide. Guo Guangchang said, Fosun has industry-leading domestic and international companies under the Health, Happiness and Wealth businesses, including Fosun Pharma, Yuyuan, Fosun Tourism Group, Nanjing Iron & Steel, Hainan Mining, Portugal's Fidelidade, India's Gland Pharma, etc. As of December 31, 2019, the total assets of Fosun International exceeded USD100 billion, ranking No. 371 on the 2020 Forbes Global 2000 list.

In the battle against COVID-19, Fosun is the first entered into an agreement with Germany-based BioNTech to obtain a license for exclusive development and commercialization of mRNA-based vaccines aiming at preventing COVID-19 in China. Besides, high-accuracy nucleic acid tests developed independently by Fosun helped countries around the world. All the meaningful anti-pandemic moves above are the benefit of Fosun's talent pool worldwide in the healthcare industry built over the years.

"In the face of a crisis like COVID-19, I believe more firmly that human beings can weather this crisis only through the cultivation of talents and devoting a greater effort to technology and innovation." Guo Guangchang stressed in the speech, the future of Fosun requires more talents.

