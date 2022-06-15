Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
15.06.2022 14:16:00

Foul-Mouthed "Dirty Dog" Promotes the Family-Friendly VidAngel

Agency Behind Greatest Viral Ads in Internet History Including Squatty Potty, Chatbooks, Purple, and Lumē Debuts First Major Ad Campaign for Relaunch of Popular App VidAngel–Empowering Parents to Clean Up Popular Movies and TV Shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, and More

PROVO, Utah, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmon Brothers, the Provo-based social media ad agency behind the greatest viral ad in internet history, has earned national headlines and over 1.5 billion views for its social blockbuster ads such as Squatty Potty, Lumē, Chatbooks, Purple, among other hits. Today, the renowned social ad makers are announcing a new campaign called "Dirty Dog" for VidAngel, a filtering company using innovative technology that lets users remove objectionable content from popular movies and TV shows streaming on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and AppleTV+.

We knew this campaign would have to resonate, both with VidAngel's current customers and with those who've never heard of the service before," said Shane Rickard, Chief Creative Officer at Harmon Brothers. "We've achieved that with a foul-mouthed and gruff 'Dirty Dog', a hilariously lovable character whose pitch is a memorable way to understand what VidAngel is about and why it matters."

Watch the YouTube video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XkwaIucP14o

Harmon Brothers' visual effects-heavy "Dirty Dog" ad campaign features a gruff, talking dog who shares how his human family uses VidAngel's  technology to filter objectionable content from popular movies and series on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+. VidAngel has over 15,000 titles on its platform, and this ad campaign reunites VidAngel with Harmon Brothers, who did the original creative and branding for the company at its inception.

CREDITS 

AGENCY: Harmon Brothers

CLIENT: VidAngel Entertainment, Inc.

CREW 
Creative Director/Director - Jake Christensen 
Dir. of Photography - Byron Kirckland 
Creative Director - Shane Rickard 
1st AC - Landon Hill 
Executive Producer - Josh Stofferahn 
2nd AC - Ethan Wilson 
Project Manager-  Kat Peterson 
Gaffer - Jared Jaynes 
Producer - Sohrab Mirmont 
Key Grip - Jonathan White 
1st AD - Jack Desmond 
Grip - Austin Farmer 
2nd AD - Tyson Whitney 
Swing - Kodie Romero 
Key Set PA - Corey Cluff 
Wardrobe/HMU - Tayler Swensen 
Production Assistant - Gay Lynn Smith 
Sound Mixer - David Adameic 
Production Assistant - Mary Astorga 
Production Designer - Melissa Mae 
Crafty - Alex Hansen 
On Set Dresser - Jacob Peterson 
VFX Supervisor - Bryan Fugal 
Script Supervisor - Brooke Bird 
VFX Supervisor - Aaron Sorensen 
Location Manager - Adam Bohl 
BTS - Keith Grover 
Set Medic - Austin Huber 
Account Manager - Ben Anderson 
Lead Trainer - Benay Karp 
Background Trainer - Cris Rankin 
Asst. Trainer - Kelli Fulco 
DIT Ellie Peatross 
Asst. Background Trainer - Sasha Seus 
On Set Editor - Nicki Miceli

CAST
Jackie - Gus 
Kurt Maloney - Gus Voice 
Megan Rees - Lady 
Ben Burnett - Dad 
Lewis Cummins - Son 
Brookelynn Lindley - Daughter 
Terrier - Sniffing Dogs 
Brooks Forester - Shaggy 
Great Dane - Scooby 
Bango - Sniffing Dogs 
Cricket - Sniffing Dogs 
Ozzie - Dog Walking in Street

WRITERS 
Kurt Maloney 
Shae McCombs 
Shawn Zumbrennan 
Arvin Mitchell

POST 
Animatic Editor: Nikki Miceli 
Storyboard Designer: Charlie Curley 
Editor: Nikki Miceli 
Post Supervisor: Bryan Fugal 
VFX Supervisor: Aaron Sorensen 
VFX Specialist: Aaron Sorensen 
Motion Tracking: Bryan Fugal, Zach Collet, Bryson Alley 
Modeling: Mikhail Merkurieff 
Rigging: Jarom Brand 
Groom: Jesus Fernandez 
Animation: Barry Zendel & Tim Hinton 
Match Move: Matthew Merk 
Lighting & Compositing: Aaron Sorensen
Colorist: John Newton, JJ Houghton 
Sound Designer: Brenden Bytheway 
Graphic Designer: Mike Henderson 
Graphic Animator: Jake Christensen

CLIENT: VidAngel

ABOUT HARMON BROTHERS

Harmon Brothers is the Utah-based ad agency behind the most successful ads in internet history. Their videos have earned billions of views and driven hundreds of millions in sales. Harmon Brothers' award-winning work for brands such as Poo~Pourri, Squatty Potty, Chatbooks, Lumē Deodorant, Purple Mattress, Kodiak Cakes—and now for popular movies and TV shows such as The Chosen—has turned startups into household names, and established brands as industry leaders.

ABOUT VIDANGEL

VidAngel is the market-leading entertainment platform empowering users to set customized filters for language, nudity, violence, and other content from movies and TV shows. VidAngel's success has been well documented, earning a #1 BestCompany.com user rating.

harmonbrothers.com (PRNewsfoto/Harmon Brothers)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foul-mouthed-dirty-dog-promotes-the-family-friendly-vidangel-301568243.html

SOURCE Harmon Brothers

