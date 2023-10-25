Foundation Fighting Blindness and Eone Announce Partnership

Together, the Foundation Fighting Blindness and Eone are launching a new limited-edition tactile timepiece watch, the ChangeMaker.

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation Fighting Blindness, the world's leading organization committed to driving the research for treatments and cures for blinding retinal diseases, announces a partnership with Eone on the launch of their 'ChangeMaker' tactile timepiece watch.

More than a decade ago, Eone launched the now iconic Bradley, a beautifully designed timepiece featuring two ball bearings that circle the watch's face, indicating the hours and minutes. Users can tell time using touch or sight, and with its unique, sleek appearance, it has become a firm favorite of both sighted and visually impaired wearers.

The ChangeMaker is an exciting new limited-edition timepiece that retains all the accessibility of the Bradley but with a noticeable twist. It is the first of Eone's collection to sport a new striking yet elegant shade of slate blue. The overall design is classic and timeless but with an element of the unexpected, a combination that echoes throughout the Eone collection.

The new blue color was chosen as a nod to the Foundation Fighting Blindness' brand color and values, trust, unity, and importance. Blue is also said to represent peace and positivity, reflecting the values of Eone's brand and those individuals the timepiece will celebrate.

A limited number of the ChangeMaker are available to purchase at www.eone-changemaker.com and are priced at $320 USD. $100 USD from each ChangeMaker purchase will go to the Foundation Fighting Blindness.

Eone is also celebrating this timepiece launch with its 'Champions of Change' program, which recognizes individuals who are leading the way towards better accessibility and inclusion. These 'ChangeMakers' are creating positive change through their work, actions, or words, or simply by being their authentic selves.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with a leader in inclusive design because inclusion is a priority for us," says Jason Menzo, chief executive officer at the Foundation Fighting Blindness. "We love that Eone has a global community of ChangeMakers and thought leaders in the blind and low vision community and that we are able to partner with them."

Eone and the Foundation Fighting Blindness will be debuting this partnership with a unique event at Brooklyn Boulders in Queensbridge, New York, on November 4, 2023. At this event, Eone will acknowledge the achievements and impact of ten ChangeMakers. This event will also incorporate an adaptive climbing clinic led by legally blind climbing champion Justin Salas. Both tickets and the timepiece are available at www.eone-changemaker.com.

About the Foundation Fighting Blindness

Established in 1971, the Foundation Fighting Blindness is the world's leading private funding source for retinal degenerative disease research. The Foundation has raised more than $891 million toward its mission of accelerating research for preventing, treating, and curing blindness caused by the spectrum of blinding retinal diseases including: retinitis pigmentosa, macular degeneration, and Usher syndrome. Visit FightingBlindness.org for more information.

Media Contact:

Chris Adams

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

CAdams@FightingBlindness.org

410-423-0585

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foundation-fighting-blindness-and-eone-announce-partnership-301966377.html

SOURCE Foundation Fighting Blindness