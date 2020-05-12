|
12.05.2020 16:11:00
Foundation for Chiropractic Progress and ChiroCongress Launch National ChiroCares Giving Back Day, May 19
SAN JOSE, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about chiropractic care, in collaboration with ChiroCongress, a national organization representing State Chiropractic Associations across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico, are teaming up to launch National ChiroCares Giving Back Day on May 19, 2020. Chiropractic State Associations across the nation, along with their members, will organize and participate in different events that give back to their local communities during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
"ChiroCongress has been in constant communication with the leadership of its State Associations amid the pandemic, and we have been brainstorming ways in which doctors of chiropractic can give back to the communities in which they serve," states Elizabeth Klein, Executive Director, ChiroCongress. She continues, "A National ChiroCares Giving Back Day not only symbolizes the power of positivity within the chiropractic profession, but it further exemplifies our doctors of chiropractic commitment as healthcare providers and as pillars of their communities, ready and willing to help those who are in need."
From coast to coast, Chiropractic State Associations and their members are organizing and implementing various opportunities to help boost positivity, compassion and general well-being in their local communities. Planned events include but are not limited to:
- Gathering resources for food banks
- Messages of thanks to other healthcare providers and/or front-line workers
May 19, 2020 marks the first-ever ChiroCares annual event. Moving forward, every May 19 will be designated as National ChiroCares Giving Back Day as a way for doctors of chiropractic to help those in their local communities.
F4CP Executive Vice President Dr. Sherry McAllister states, "The F4CP is proud to stand alongside ChiroCongress and assist in its launch of National ChiroCares Giving Back Day this May, especially during a time when a bit of extra help for our nation is so desperately needed. Doctors of chiropractic are trained to focus on general health and well-being, and now more so than ever before, the chiropractic profession is working to shine a light of positivity on its neighbors. We must all do our part to stay safe and healthy, and the F4CP is looking forward to being a part of this great initiative!"
For more information, visit www.cocsa.org/page/ChiroCares_2020
About the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress
A not-for-profit organization, the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP) informs and educates the general public about the value of chiropractic care and its role in drug-free pain management. Visit www.f4cp.org; call 866-901-F4CP (3427).
About ChiroCongress
A not-for-profit profit organization, the Congress of Chiropractic State Associations advances the chiropractic profession through innovation, research, and service to member associations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Visit chirocongress.org or call 503-922-2933 for more information.
Media Contact:
Megan Gilson
megan@f4cp.com
570-392-9857
