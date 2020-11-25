Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research Announces New Scientific Advisory Board Chair

CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR), the leading international organization dedicated to advancing research and improving care for individuals living with sarcoidosis, announces the appointment of Elliott Crouser, MD as Chair of the organization's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

"Dr. Crouser is exceptionally well-respected and a leader in the sarcoidosis research and treatment field," Chair of FSR Board of Directors, Louise Perkins, said. "We are thrilled that he will lead our Scientific Advisory Board, an esteemed group of dedicated researchers, scientists and physicians at the forefront of fighting against sarcoidosis."

Dr. Crouser has over 31 years of medical experience and has been a member of FSR's SAB since 2016. He is a professor of medicine at Ohio State University where he specializes in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine with a focus on translational research on systemic inflammatory diseases involving the lungs. In 25 years of supported research, Dr. Crouser's laboratory has contributed to the publication of more than 100 peer-reviewed manuscripts, including the first efforts to study sarcoidosis disease mechanisms by deeply scrutinizing genetic data (2009) and the first clinical practice guidelines for sarcoidosis which were endorsed by the American Thoracic Society in 2020.

In addition to his research, Dr. Crouser served as the President of the American Association of Sarcoidosis and Other Granulomatous Disorders (AASOG) from 2017-2019 and has advocated for the sarcoidosis community through engagement with the National Institutes of Health.

"As Chair of FSR's SAB, I look forward to working with my colleagues who share my commitment to advancing research and improving health outcomes for sarcoidosis patients. We strive to elevate the priority for sarcoidosis research to promote sustainable funding and foster mentorship opportunities for engaging talented young investigators to address the many unmet needs of sarcoidosis patients, including providing more personalized, disease-specific treatments."

The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research maintains an international Scientific Advisory Board composed of 20 world-renowned key opinion leaders within the fields of sarcoidosis, medical research, therapy development, and medical practice. "We are honored to have Dr. Crouser at the helm of FSR's SAB. The SAB is integral in providing critical insight, scientific direction, and expertise to the Foundation as we work towards better patient outcomes, more timely diagnosis, improved treatment options and providing opportunities for patient support and care," said FSR's CEO, Mary McGowan. For a complete listing of FSR's SAB members please visit stopsarcoidosis.org/SAB.

About Sarcoidosis

Sarcoidosis is a rare inflammatory disease that causes cells to form clumps called granulomas. When too many granulomas form on an organ, they can interfere with the organ's function. Sarcoidosis can affect any organ in the body; however, 90 percent of cases impact the lungs.

About the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research

The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research is the leading international organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and to improving care for sarcoidosis patients. Since its establishment in 2000, FSR has fostered over $5 million in sarcoidosis-specific research efforts. For more information about FSR visit: stopsarcoidosis.org

