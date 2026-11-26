Prudential Aktie
WKN: 852069 / ISIN: GB0007099541
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26.11.2026 13:00:11
Foundation Healthcare partners Prudential Singapore to Expand Policyholders’ Access to GP, Specialist and Day Surgery Care Services
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SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 November 2026 – Foundation Healthcare Holdings ("FHH" or the "Group") and Prudential Singapore ("Prudential") announced on 19 November an expansion of their existing partnership to enhance access to affordable, coordinated private healthcare for Prudential Integrated Shield plan (IP) customers. Under the expanded partnership, Prudential's IP customers will be able to access 70 partner general practitioner ("GP") clinics under FHH's Health Connective Programme, as well as seven ENT clinics and two day surgery facilities operated by FHH.
By enabling a broader range of procedures to be performed in an ambulatory setting, FHH's day surgery facilities provide an alternative to in-patient hospital care, supporting more cost-effective treatment options.
Notes:
*FHH's Health Connective Programme - The Health Connective Programme ("HCP") is an initiative by Foundation Healthcare Holdings established to connect a network of more than 500 general practitioners across Singapore with multidisciplinary network of medical specialists, allied health providers, diagnostic services and ambulatory care facilities.
Supported by a dedicated Patient Assistance Centre ("PAC") and a proprietary digital healthcare platform, AVA™, HCP streamlines care coordination between providers to help simplify patients' healthcare journeys.
Through collaboration with healthcare providers and insurers, HCP seeks to improve access to care while promoting greater convenience and efficiency across the private healthcare ecosystem.
Read more about Health Connective here: https://www.healthconnective.sg
Read more about PAC here: https://www.healthconnective.sg/our-value/patients
**Prudential's PRUPanel Connect (PPC) - Prudential's hospital-led partnership programme. Through PPC, eligible Prudential IP customers have access to value-added services when they seek treatment with participating specialists at panel healthcare institutions. PPC was launched in 2019 to offer IP customers a seamless experience when seeking medical treatment at panel hospitals.
Prudential IP customers now have access to an expanded PPC network of more than 410 GP clinics, 1,019 private panel specialists, 11 day surgery centres and 17 ENT clinic partners, giving them greater choice and access to quality care.
Read more about PPC here: https://www.prudential.com.sg/en/prupanel-connect/
Read more about PPC GP value-added service here: https://www.prudential.com.sg/en/prupanel-connect/ppc-gp/
Hashtag: #Prudential #FoundationHealthcare
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Prudential Assurance Company SingaporePrudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd is one of the top life and health insurance companies in Singapore, serving the financial and protection needs of the country's citizens for 95 years. As at 31 December 2025, it has S$66.3 billion funds under management. The company has an AA Financial Strength Rating from leading credit rating agency Standard & Poor's and delivers a suite of well-rounded product offerings in Protection, Savings and Investment through multiple distribution channels including a network of 5,400 financial representatives.
About Foundation Healthcare Holdings
Foundation Healthcare Holdings (FHH) is Singapore's largest private multi-specialty healthcare group, dedicated to transforming and strengthening the healthcare ecosystem through collaboration, innovation, and patient-centred care. Through strategic partnerships and technology-enabled care coordination, FHH makes private healthcare more sustainable, accessible, and affordable by eliminating operational inefficiencies. FHH's growing ecosystem encompasses more than 115 in-house specialists across 16 specialties, alongside a portfolio of ambulatory surgery centres and ancillary services.
For more information, visit Foundation Healthcare at www.foundationhealthcare.sg, or follow Foundation Healthcare on LinkedIn.
About Foundation Healthcare HoldingsFoundation Healthcare Holdings (FHH) is Singapore's largest private multi-specialty healthcare group, dedicated to transforming and strengthening the healthcare ecosystem through collaboration, innovation, and patient-centred care. Through strategic partnerships and technology-enabled care coordination, FHH makes private healthcare more sustainable, accessible, and affordable by eliminating operational inefficiencies. FHH's growing ecosystem encompasses more than 115 in-house specialists across 16 specialties, alongside a portfolio of ambulatory surgery centres and ancillary services.
For more information, visit Foundation Healthcare at www.foundationhealthcare.sg, or follow Foundation Healthcare on LinkedIn.
News Source: Prudential Singapore and Foundation Healthcare Holdings
26/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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