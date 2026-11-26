

EQS Newswire / 26/11/2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 November 2026 – Foundation Healthcare Holdings ("FHH" or the "Group") and Prudential Singapore ("Prudential") announced on 19 November an expansion of their existing partnership to enhance access to affordable, coordinated private healthcare for Prudential Integrated Shield plan (IP) customers. Under the expanded partnership, Prudential's IP customers will be able to access 70 partner general practitioner ("GP") clinics under FHH's Health Connective Programme, as well as seven ENT clinics and two day surgery facilities operated by FHH.



This builds on an earlier agreement signed in February 2026 which first brought FHH specialist clinics and ambulatory surgery services into the leading life insurer's PRUPanel Connect (PPC) programme.



The collaboration enables a seamless, coordinated healthcare journey for Prudential's IP customers who choose to seek treatment within FHH's network – from their first consultation with a GP or family medicine physician through to specialist treatment. Those who receive treatment from a specialist under Prudential's PPC programme at these FHH ENT clinics and day surgery facilities will also see lower out-of-pocket expenses, making it a more convenient and cost-effective option.



Through FHH's integrated care coordination programme, Health Connective, FHH will support Prudential in coordinating care for its customers across GP clinics, specialist practices and day surgery facilities.



Mr Liaw Yit Ming, Chief Executive Officer of Foundation Healthcare Holdings, said: "At Foundation Healthcare, we built our integrated healthcare platform with a clear purpose – to improve accessibility, affordability, and accountability in private healthcare. The expansion of our partnership with Prudential to encompass primary care is a strong validation of our platform strategy. It demonstrates how we can deliver greater value to our payor partners by connecting different parts of the healthcare ecosystem, enabling them to better support their policyholders across the entire care journey."



Mr Manu Tandon, Chief Health & Protection Officer of Prudential Singapore, said: "Our priority at Prudential is to support our customers in getting reliable and affordable healthcare when they need it. Together with Foundation Healthcare, we are enhancing the range of healthcare services available to Prudential customers and providing more options to meet their healthcare needs. By connecting our customers to quality care through a trusted network of doctors and specialists, we want them to feel supported and confident at every step."



Prudential IP customers who choose to visit a participating FHH Health Connective partner GP clinic will enjoy greater cost transparency from the first point of care. Where specialist intervention is required, they can be referred directly to FHH's network of seven Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) clinics and two day surgery facilities, Foundation Ambulatory Centre Novena (FAC Novena) and Foundation Ambulatory Centre Orchard (FAC Orchard). They can also choose any other specialists and healthcare facilities under Prudential's PPC programme.



The seven FHH ENT specialist clinics include:

Cura ENT

Ear Nose Throat, Head & Neck Surgery

Foundation ENT Centre

HN Tay ENT

Lim Ing Ruen ENT Clinic

The ENT, Voice & Snoring Clinic

The Rhinoplasty Clinic FAC Novena, FHH's newest ambulatory surgery centre, is apurpose-built facility featuring six operating theatres including two advanced theatres, two lead-lined theatres, and two dedicated endoscopy suites as well as 11 recovery bays and a private recovery suite. The centre supports higher-complexity day procedures across a broad range of specialties, including Gastroenterology, General Surgery, Gynaecology, Ophthalmology, Orthopaedic Surgery, Hand Surgery, and Urology.



By enabling a broader range of procedures to be performed in an ambulatory setting, FHH's day surgery facilities provide an alternative to in-patient hospital care, supporting more cost-effective treatment options.



Notes:



*FHH's Health Connective Programme - The Health Connective Programme ("HCP") is an initiative by Foundation Healthcare Holdings established to connect a network of more than 500 general practitioners across Singapore with multidisciplinary network of medical specialists, allied health providers, diagnostic services and ambulatory care facilities.



Supported by a dedicated Patient Assistance Centre ("PAC") and a proprietary digital healthcare platform, AVA™, HCP streamlines care coordination between providers to help simplify patients' healthcare journeys.



Through collaboration with healthcare providers and insurers, HCP seeks to improve access to care while promoting greater convenience and efficiency across the private healthcare ecosystem.



Read more about Health Connective here:



Read more about PAC here:



**Prudential's PRUPanel Connect (PPC) - Prudential's hospital-led partnership programme. Through PPC, eligible Prudential IP customers have access to value-added services when they seek treatment with participating specialists at panel healthcare institutions. PPC was launched in 2019 to offer IP customers a seamless experience when seeking medical treatment at panel hospitals.



Prudential IP customers now have access to an expanded PPC network of more than 410 GP clinics, 1,019 private panel specialists, 11 day surgery centres and 17 ENT clinic partners, giving them greater choice and access to quality care.



Read more about PPC here:



Read more about PPC GP value-added service here:



Hashtag: #Prudential #FoundationHealthcare

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Prudential Assurance Company Singapore Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd is one of the top life and health insurance companies in Singapore, serving the financial and protection needs of the country's citizens for 95 years. As at 31 December 2025, it has S$66.3 billion funds under management. The company has an AA Financial Strength Rating from leading credit rating agency Standard & Poor's and delivers a suite of well-rounded product offerings in Protection, Savings and Investment through multiple distribution channels including a network of 5,400 financial representatives.



About Foundation Healthcare Holdings

Foundation Healthcare Holdings (FHH) is Singapore's largest private multi-specialty healthcare group, dedicated to transforming and strengthening the healthcare ecosystem through collaboration, innovation, and patient-centred care. Through strategic partnerships and technology-enabled care coordination, FHH makes private healthcare more sustainable, accessible, and affordable by eliminating operational inefficiencies. FHH's growing ecosystem encompasses more than 115 in-house specialists across 16 specialties, alongside a portfolio of ambulatory surgery centres and ancillary services.



For more information, visit Foundation Healthcare at www.foundationhealthcare.sg, or follow Foundation Healthcare on



About Foundation Healthcare Holdings Foundation Healthcare Holdings (FHH) is Singapore's largest private multi-specialty healthcare group, dedicated to transforming and strengthening the healthcare ecosystem through collaboration, innovation, and patient-centred care. Through strategic partnerships and technology-enabled care coordination, FHH makes private healthcare more sustainable, accessible, and affordable by eliminating operational inefficiencies. FHH's growing ecosystem encompasses more than 115 in-house specialists across 16 specialties, alongside a portfolio of ambulatory surgery centres and ancillary services.



For more information, visit Foundation Healthcare at www.foundationhealthcare.sg, or follow Foundation Healthcare on





News Source: Prudential Singapore and Foundation Healthcare Holdings

FAC Novena, FHH's newest ambulatory surgery centre, is apurpose-built facility featuring six operating theatres including two advanced theatres, two lead-lined theatres, and two dedicated endoscopy suites as well as 11 recovery bays and a private recovery suite. The centre supports higher-complexity day procedures across a broad range of specialties, including Gastroenterology, General Surgery, Gynaecology, Ophthalmology, Orthopaedic Surgery, Hand Surgery, and Urology.By enabling a broader range of procedures to be performed in an ambulatory setting, FHH's day surgery facilities provide an alternative to in-patient hospital care, supporting more cost-effective treatment options.- The Health Connective Programme ("HCP") is an initiative by Foundation Healthcare Holdings established to connect a network of more than 500 general practitioners across Singapore with multidisciplinary network of medical specialists, allied health providers, diagnostic services and ambulatory care facilities.Supported by a dedicated Patient Assistance Centre ("PAC") and a proprietary digital healthcare platform, AVA™, HCP streamlines care coordination between providers to help simplify patients' healthcare journeys.Through collaboration with healthcare providers and insurers, HCP seeks to improve access to care while promoting greater convenience and efficiency across the private healthcare ecosystem.Read more about Health Connective here: https://www.healthconnective.sg Read more about PAC here: https://www.healthconnective.sg/our-value/patients **- Prudential's hospital-led partnership programme. Through PPC, eligible Prudential IP customers have access to value-added services when they seek treatment with participating specialists at panel healthcare institutions. PPC was launched in 2019 to offer IP customers a seamless experience when seeking medical treatment at panel hospitals.Prudential IP customers now have access to an expanded PPC network of more than 410 GP clinics, 1,019 private panel specialists, 11 day surgery centres and 17 ENT clinic partners, giving them greater choice and access to quality care.Read more about PPC here: https://www.prudential.com.sg/en/prupanel-connect/ Read more about PPC GP value-added service here: https://www.prudential.com.sg/en/prupanel-connect/ppc-gp/ Hashtag: #Prudential #FoundationHealthcareThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd is one of the top life and health insurance companies in Singapore, serving the financial and protection needs of the country's citizens for 95 years. As at 31 December 2025, it has S$66.3 billion funds under management. The company has an AA Financial Strength Rating from leading credit rating agency Standard & Poor's and delivers a suite of well-rounded product offerings in Protection, Savings and Investment through multiple distribution channels including a network of 5,400 financial representatives.Foundation Healthcare Holdings (FHH) is Singapore's largest private multi-specialty healthcare group, dedicated to transforming and strengthening the healthcare ecosystem through collaboration, innovation, and patient-centred care. Through strategic partnerships and technology-enabled care coordination, FHH makes private healthcare more sustainable, accessible, and affordable by eliminating operational inefficiencies. FHH's growing ecosystem encompasses more than 115 in-house specialists across 16 specialties, alongside a portfolio of ambulatory surgery centres and ancillary services.For more information, visit Foundation Healthcare at www.foundationhealthcare.sg, or follow Foundation Healthcare on LinkedIn Foundation Healthcare Holdings (FHH) is Singapore's largest private multi-specialty healthcare group, dedicated to transforming and strengthening the healthcare ecosystem through collaboration, innovation, and patient-centred care. Through strategic partnerships and technology-enabled care coordination, FHH makes private healthcare more sustainable, accessible, and affordable by eliminating operational inefficiencies. FHH's growing ecosystem encompasses more than 115 in-house specialists across 16 specialties, alongside a portfolio of ambulatory surgery centres and ancillary services.For more information, visit Foundation Healthcare at www.foundationhealthcare.sg, or follow Foundation Healthcare on LinkedIn News Source: Prudential Singapore and Foundation Healthcare Holdings 26/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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