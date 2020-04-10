Foundations and Individuals Raise More Than $800,000 to Help Feed Frontline Workers

ATLANTA, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of foundations and individuals helping feed frontline workers in emergency rooms, ICUs and COVID-19 medical units at 19 Atlanta hospitals continues to grow. Together, they've served more than 11,000 meals (including ones scheduled for Saturday, April 11) and raised more than $800,000 since announcing the initiative on April 3.

Started by the James M. Cox Foundation and Emory University, the group of donors now includes more than 700 individuals, foundations and corporate contributors. The goal is to serve more than 45,000 meals through May 1, with an anticipation to extend the effort.

These meals are delivered to Atlanta-area hospitals including Emory Healthcare, Grady Health System, Piedmont Healthcare, the Atlanta VA Healthcare System, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Northside Hospital and WellStar Health System. The program is also expanding to deliver meals to Atlanta police and Atlanta fire and rescue first responders.

"Our frontline workers are giving their all to help our patients. Grady is grateful for the incredible community support for our staff through the Feed the Frontline meal program," said John Haupert, president and CEO of Grady Health System.

The meals come at no cost to the frontline workers from food service partners, including Chef Linton and Gina Hopkins, Fifth Group/Bold Catering, Local Three, Bazati Atlanta, Tamarind Restaurant Group, Southern Proper Hospitality, Avalon Catering, and Chez Montier Catering.

Our frontline healthcare providers and first responders are working around the clock. They are tirelessly treating COVID-19, other patients with medical emergencies and keeping our Atlanta community safe. Help Emory and other hospitals expand the Feed the Frontline program to even more Atlanta heroes by making your gift at feedthefrontline.emory.edu.

