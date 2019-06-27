Foundations Investment Advisors Announces David Young, CFA and former Executive Vice President at PIMCO, as Chief Investment Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Registered Investment Adviser Foundations Investment Advisors ("Foundations") has appointed David Young, CFA, as Chief Investment Officer. David has over 26 years of investment experience working with some of the largest institutional and private investors over his distinguished career and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation from the CFA Institute, considered by many to be the most prestigious designation on Wall Street. He also earned an MBA with a concentration in Finance from the Paul Merage School of Business, with degrees in Economics and Political Science from the University of California, Irvine. David will oversee all aspects of investment strategy, portfolio management, and asset allocation for the rapidly growing firm, which provides risk-based portfolio management to independent investment advisers and their clients.

When asked why he decided to join Foundations, David commented:

"I have worked with many of the best Investment Advisory firms in the business, but Foundations stands apart in their client centric dedication and culture of 'only the best will do for our clients and Advisors.' Myself and my team are grateful for the opportunity to work with such an impressive organization."

Prior to joining Foundations, David served as Executive Vice President at Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO) for 15 years, retiring in 2008 to pursue teaching opportunities. From 1999 to 2006, David served as head of the PIMCO account management group in London, where he started and built a team of investment professionals managing approximately $50 billion in assets across the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. He brings an experienced group of portfolio managers to the team at Foundations.

"Foundations is fortunate to work with some of the top independent advisers in the country and we look for new ways to continue to earn their trust by providing an approach their clients can have long term confidence in," said CEO Bryon Rice. "I couldn't be more excited to welcome David and his team to Foundations, as they will bring a new level of portfolio expertise to Foundations and will help us continue to provide cutting edge investment solutions by actively managing risk based on the individual needs of our clients. With David's guidance, our advisers and their clients will gain increased confidence in the leadership at Foundations as we continue to grow and meet their needs by aligning with some of the industry's most talented managers."

Foundations is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) based in Scottsdale, Arizona. As one of the fastest growing RIA firms for independent advisers nationwide, they employ a team of skilled portfolio managers and provide professional planning services. With an actively managed, risk-based focus, Foundations primarily serves clients that are planning for or currently in retirement.

