Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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28.05.2026 12:45:00
Foundayo and Zepbound now covered for millions of Americans
CVS Caremark begins covering Foundayo June 1 and resumes Zepbound coverage by October 1 Eligible patients may pay as low as $25 a month for their medicine INDIANAPOLIS, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced an access milestone in obesity care: all three ofWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Eli Lilly and Co.
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