Founder Sport Group Announces Mike Seferyn As Chief Information Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder Sport Group, a leading manufacturer of stock and custom sublimated garments for team dealers, decorators, and college bookstores, today announced that Mike Seferyn has joined the company as Chief Information Officer. In this role, Seferyn will oversee all of the company's technology initiatives including digital customer-facing platforms and tools, backend infrastructure and systems, and information security.

"We're thrilled to have a proven technology leader of Mike's caliber join the Founder Sport Group team," said John Anton, CEO, Founder Sport Group. "Mike's deep infrastructure expertise, coupled with his track record of delivering innovative customer-facing digital solutions, reinforces our commitment to utilizing technology to provide unmatched speed, quality, and ease for our customers across all channels."

Seferyn joins from Dollar Tree, one of North America's largest retailers, where he served as Divisional CIO and led IT strategy, service delivery, and project delivery for the Family Dollar brand, a $10B chain of over 8,000 stores. Prior to that, Seferyn was Vice President of Retail Solutions for Lowe's Home Improvement, leading application strategy and project delivery across multiple business units. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Kansas and his MBA from Florida State University.

"Founder Sport Group is dedicated to providing a best-in-class digital experience for its customers," Seferyn said. "I'm excited to join the team that is reshaping the company into a true tech-enabled, on-demand manufacturer of quality performance apparel."

Founder Sport Group (www.FounderSportGroup.com) features category-leading stock and customizable sportswear brands that include Badger Sport, Alleson Athletic, Garb Athletic, and the Digital Apparel Lab (formerly known as Teamwork Athletic). From the field to the stands, and at every practice along the way, Founder Sport Group makes quality apparel accessible to all at the speed of sport.

