FounderSix Secures $12M Investment to Launch Additional Influencer-Led Beauty Brands

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FounderSix , a beauty brand incubator co-founded by Oli Goulden and Pieter Wittgen, has announced a significant funding milestone. KD Capital, a venture capital firm with a track record of supporting groundbreaking startups, including OKCupid, Grab, and Shoprunner, has made a substantial $12 million investment in FounderSix. This investment marks a transformative moment for FounderSix, enabling the company to extend its proven model and introduce exciting new influencer-led beauty brands to the market.

The news follows a third successful FounderSix brand launch. Ravie Beauty, a new makeup company created with YouTuber Allie Glines, achieved one year of projected sales in the first thirty minutes of going live. This phenomenal result shows the tremendous potential of the FounderSix business model and gives a clear blueprint for all their future brands.

Along with providing the initial capital for their current and future portfolio companies, FounderSix runs all the operations behind the scenes. At the core of this is product development, with team members who have worked at, or with, industry leading giants such as L'Oréal, Shiseido, Unilever and Johnson & Johnson. FounderSix also boasts close working relationships with world-class manufacturing facilities in South Korea, Italy, and the US among others, which ensures that the trust already imbued between the influencer and their audience is reinforced with product and brand experience.

Lewis Cheng, Managing Partner of KD Capital, said, "Our investment in FounderSix is a testament to our trust in Oli and Pieter's leadership. Their guiding principle of investing in people, not just ideas, resonates deeply with us. Both have a fantastic talent for creating exciting new brands from scratch and their proven track record makes us very excited to support their vision into the future."

About FounderSix:

FounderSix is a forward-thinking beauty brand incubator that partners with influencers to launch exceptional beauty brands. Founded in July 2020 by co-founders Oli Goulden and Pieter Wittgen, FounderSix's comprehensive support model covers everything from investment, product development, branding, marketing, legal, finance, accounting, ecommerce, and operations. Influencers become co-founders of the brands, transforming their vision into reality by launching authentic and innovative products for their audience. Ravie Beauty , co-founded with YouTuber Allie Glines, exemplifies effortless makeup through its trademarked "Effortless Lips'' collection. Anablue , co-founded with Lauren Perez, draws on her Moroccan heritage to craft haircare products powered by natural ingredients. ARY WORLD , created with TikTok sensation Alex Renee, celebrates creativity and individualism with a vibrant range of makeup.

About KD Capital:

KD Capital is a venture capital firm known for investing in high-potential startups. With a focus on fostering innovation and driving entrepreneurial success, KD Capital has a history of backing innovative companies poised to disrupt their respective industries and set new standards with investments in the US, Hong Kong, and the UK.

