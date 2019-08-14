Founding Principal of Eighteen Capital Group, Scott Asner, Proudly Announces Launch of New Personal Insights Focused Website

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scott Asner, Founding Principal of Eighteen Capital Group (18CG), a private equity firm located in Leawood, Kansas, today announced the launch of his new website, http://www.scottasner.com. The in-depth site provides an overview of Asner's personal and professional experiences, as well as his insightful outlooks on a variety of thought-provoking topics.

Specifically, the website will feature Asner's views on subjects such as real estate, business, sports, and a vast array of issues that directly impact and influence the Kansas City area.

"The launch of my new personal website has been a top objective of mine for a long time, which makes today's announcement quite meaningful and rewarding on a variety of levels," said Scott Asner. "After many years of working in the private equity industry, the website will be a place where I can share both my professional and personal interests, including my love of sports, with a wider audience."

Scott Asner is a talented and experienced Investment manager who has led 18CG since 1995. Asner received his bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and a law degree from Stanford University.

With 18CG, Asner specializes in diverse real estate investments that focus on multifamily housing with value-added potential. Asner leads a team of 25 employees from 18CG's corporate headquarters and oversees the private equity-financed acquisition of properties nationwide.

Asner is also active in the local Kansas City community. Previously, he served as the Menorah Heritage Foundation's executive vice-president and is currently a member of the Kaw Valley Behavioral Health Center executive board in Kansas City. As a member of the Behavioral Health Center executive board, he established the organization's yearly Kids Classic Golf Tournament, which raises money for children's health initiatives.

To learn more about Scott Asner, please visit his new website on http://www.scottasner.com.

About Scott Asner

Scott Asner is a longstanding Kansas City, MO investment manager and Founding Principal of Eighteen Capital Group(18CG). Earning his bachelor's degree in economics at the University of Pennsylvania and his law degree at Stanford University, Scott practiced law for two decades before turning to the investment management sphere. As a Principal of 18CG, Scott specializes in diverse real estate investments and leads a core team of 25 employees from 18CG's corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas. Scott oversees the private equity-financed acquisition of properties nationwide – more than 7,000 apartment units at 33 properties in 15 states. He is a long-term holder of most of these properties.

