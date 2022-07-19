Foundry Announces Foundry Academy to Train Technicians for Bitcoin Mining Industry

One-week program taught by experienced instructors from industry and academia provides hands-on training for people looking to join the bitcoin mining industry

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundry Digital LLC ("Foundry"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Digital Currency Group ("DCG") focused on digital asset mining and staking, today announced the launch of Foundry Academy, an initiative to train and develop top technicians for the fast-growing bitcoin mining industry. The program's first session successfully concluded in May, with all students now employed at various companies throughout the mining industry. The next session, registration for which is now open, is scheduled to begin on September 12, 2022.

As the crypto and blockchain industry continues to expand, the bitcoin mining industry has created a growing opportunity for professionals who possess the technical know-how required to scale. Foundry estimates that facilities with a total power of around 2-3 gigawatts will be built out over the next 12 months alone, creating thousands of technical job openings.

While there are multiple programs and workshops that offer some sort of blockchain or bitcoin mining education, no single certification exists in the industry today that combines hands-on training and workforce development. Foundry Academy's goal is to be the single source for comprehensive education that connects talent and placement in the cryptocurrency mining space. The Academy is open to all entrants, regardless of their age and professional background.

Foundry Academy's one-week program combines hands-on training and career-readiness for both aspiring mining technicians and those who already have some industry experience. The courses are conducted at a mining facility in Rochester, New York and cover everything from bitcoin fundamentals to the nuances of miner diagnostics and maintenance. Instructors of the program are experienced technicians as well as experts from mining companies and academia. Through workshops, instructions, and mock interviews, the Academy ensures that all participants have a top-notch resume along with solid skills and techniques required for efficient cryptocurrency mining.

The Academy also utilizes Foundry's partnerships and network among most of the biggest mining operations to help participants of the program get a job in the bitcoin mining field. The program is led by Craig Ross, who joined Foundry in early 2022. Prior to Foundry, Craig worked for 22 years in various roles at SUNY Geneseo and SUNY Brockport.

"Foundry Academy provides a comprehensive curriculum to prepare those who are seeking a career in bitcoin mining. Our program covers the fundamentals of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, technical skills required for mining, along with other skills that are needed to land jobs and thrive in their career," said Craig Ross, Executive Director of Foundry Academy.

"I wanted a good certification, and I wanted to leave a program able to show an employer exactly what I know and what I can do. After completing the Academy, I feel that I received industry training that only Foundry could provide at this level," said Quinn Carr, a student of the first session of the program who is now employed by a publicly traded bitcoin mining company.

Foundry Academy is part of Foundry's mission to standardize and professionalize the bitcoin mining industry for institutions, and also provide miners with the resources needed to build, maintain, and secure decentralized networks. Foundry's other mining-focused business verticals and ventures — its equipment financing business, the FoundryX marketplace for mining machines, the Foundry USA Pool, and advisory services — are all among the most recognizable names in their respective fields.

For more information on the upcoming program, its courses, its schedule or to apply to it, please visit www.foundryacademy.com or email academy@foundrydigital.com.

About Foundry

A subsidiary of DCG, Foundry was created to meet the institutional demand for better capital access, efficiency, and transparency in the digital asset mining and staking industry. Headquartered in Rochester, NY, Foundry leverages its institutional expertise, capital, and market intelligence to empower participants within the crypto ecosystem by providing the tools they need to build tomorrow's decentralized infrastructure. For more information, please visit foundrydigital.com .

