Foundry Joins the Blockchain Association to Help Shape Regulatory Future of Crypto Industry

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundry Digital LLC ("Foundry"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Digital Currency Group (DCG) focused on digital asset mining and staking, is proud to announce its membership with the Blockchain Association , a member-led organization dedicated to improving the public policy environment for digital assets. This announcement is part of Foundry's mission to highlight the transformative potential of decentralized blockchain technologies and the infrastructure that makes cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, the most secure and egalitarian computer networks in the world.

With over 70 members, Blockchain Association combines its network and intel to create unique, meaningful policy with industry consensus. Foundry will leverage Blockchain Association's singular platform, blending industry insights and legal analysis, to inform lawmakers of the economic growth and technological innovations the crypto industry will continue to bring to the job market and electrical grid. Together, Foundry and Blockchain Association will help shape the regulatory future of the burgeoning crypto industry and work diligently to promote Foundry's principles of technological advancement and universal access to wealth in the United States.

"Foundry and its clients have grown rapidly and expanded operations in various regions that are often overlooked, demonstrating the type of economic development and community revitalization the crypto industry can bring to these regions," said Kyle Schneps, Director of Public Policy at Foundry. "Blockchain Association will help us carry this message of success and growth to Washington, where lawmakers can help replicate our success in communities across the country."

"The Blockchain Association, the collective voice of the crypto industry, is proud to welcome Foundry as its newest member," said Kristin Smith, Executive Director of Blockchain Association. "As a leading U.S.-based company who provides digital currency miners and stakers tools to build tomorrow's decentralized infrastructure, Foundry will bring unique insight to the association and to our conversations in Washington."

A subsidiary of DCG, Foundry Digital LLC was created to meet the institutional demand for better capital access, efficiency, and transparency in the digital asset mining and staking industry. Headquartered in Rochester, NY, Foundry leverages its institutional expertise, capital, and market intelligence to empower participants within the crypto ecosystem by providing the tools they need to build tomorrow's decentralized infrastructure. For more information, please visit foundrydigital.com .

