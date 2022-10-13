Fountain Life Appoints Rakesh M. Suri, M.D., D.Phil., as President and Chief Medical Officer

Prominent Cardiac Surgeon and Former Cleveland Clinic Leader to Drive Global Growth of Preventative Health Company

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fountain Life, a preventative health and longevity company committed to transforming global healthcare from reactive to proactive, today announced the appointment of Rakesh M. Suri, M.D., D.Phil., as the company's first President and Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Suri is an accomplished cardiac surgeon and prior executive leader at the Cleveland Clinic. In this new role, he will focus on the domestic and global expansion of Fountain Life's operations, including the establishment of partnerships with payers, community developers, corporate entities and wellness-oriented businesses. The mission of Fountain Life is to bring state-of-the-art diagnostics to detect disease early and to optimize and track the health of members in an experience-focused, technology-enabled and provider-led medical setting.

"Fountain Life is a growing company that aims to transform healthcare through innovative data-driven technologies that help diagnose illnesses at their earliest stages," said William Kapp, M.D., Fountain Life's CEO and co-founder. "We believe in making individuals the CEO of their own health and empowering them to boost performance and longevity to live life at their personal peak. Dr. Suri is in perfect synchrony with Fountain Life's values, commitment and mission, and his global experience in addressing some of healthcare's most tenuous challenges from both clinical and business perspectives will bring great value to our members. He will be pivotal in helping us build and sustain a healthcare system for the future that's scalable not only across the United States but globally."

Dr. Suri added, "Fountain Life is laser-focused on revolutionizing personalized medicine through technology, optimizing health and enabling members to pursue lives of meaning. The pandemic has shown us that prioritizing data-driven preventative care lowers healthcare costs and benefits economies globally. Enhancing the years of life that individuals are able to perform at their full potential allows greater contribution to society and helps communities thrive. Having access to the latest evidence-based innovations, care delivery models and reimbursement platforms at Fountain Life is transformational. I am humbled to be a part of a dedicated family of clinicians, scientists and payers all working together to build a sustainable system of care that will benefit both present and future generations."

Before joining Fountain Life, Dr. Suri was President of International Operations and a practicing cardiothoracic surgeon at Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. In that role, he worked collaboratively to expand "One Cleveland Clinic" in the U.S. and abroad, including Global Business Development and Facilitated Access. He also served as CEO and President of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi from 2017-2021. Prior to that, he was a consultant in the Division of Cardiovascular Surgery, Professor of Surgery and Chair of the Enterprise Robotic Practice at Mayo Clinic. He has completed more than 7,000 surgical procedures in his career, is Past-President of The Heart Valve Society, a Diplomate of the American Board of Thoracic Surgery and an Editorial Board Member of the Journal of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery. His significant research pursuits include contributions to more than 340 peer-reviewed journal articles and book chapters, more than 15 patents and several FDA multicenter trials.

Dr. Suri earned his undergraduate degree at Queen's University in Kingston, Canada, medical degree with honors from the University of Toronto, and a doctorate in Transplantation Immunology as a Rhodes Scholar at Magdalen College in Oxford, UK. He trained in general surgery and performed a cardiovascular surgery fellowship at the University of Toronto, thoracic surgical residency at Mayo College of Medicine and executive education at Harvard Business School.

