FountainCap wins the Asset Management Company of the Year Award for the third consecutive year

HONG KONG, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. ("FountainCap") has again won the award for Asset Management Company of the Year – China Offshore Equity Highly Commended from The Asset magazine's Triple A Sustainable Investing Awards. FountainCap has won the award for three consecutive years with their consistent investment performance through having a fundamental research-driven approach and a long-term investment philosophy.

The Asset is one of the most influential financial magazines in Asia, and this is the 11th year that it has given out the awards. The unprecedented circumstances arising from the pandemic this year drove ESG and sustainable investing to become a major focus for investors. The Asset emphasizes contributions to ESG from participating institutions and individuals this year and renamed the "Asset Servicing, Fund Management and Investor Awards" to "Sustainable Investing Award". The Awards are meticulously reviewed by a panel of professional investors and analysts based on a series of qualitative and quantitative factors such as investment returns, assets under management, investment strategies and market insights.

Founded in 2014, FountainCap is an equity long-only investment manager with an All China investment strategy that identifies and invests in listed companies which will substantially benefit from China's transformation and on-going growth. Since inception, FountainCap has delivered consistent results for investors from around the world through its in-depth fundamental research and long-term investment philosophy. Its investor base includes globally recognized sovereign wealth funds, pensions, endowments, corporates, and family offices.

China equity markets remain highly inefficient and continue to be a stock pickers' market. While the country is undergoing several fundamental structural changes that are accelerating the growth of its private sector, FountainCap believes the complexity of such changes can only be understood through conducting thorough fundamental research. The firm uses a bottom-up approach in selecting quality companies that have the potential to generate "multi-bagger" returns for investors over the long term. The COVID-19 pandemic, while disruptive, has created many investment opportunities from new secular trends that are emerging in China: ranging from the acceleration in the development of the digital economy to the restructuring of the global value chain. Having navigated through multiple crises since inception, FountainCap has the experience needed to maintain focus and continue to exhibit core strength in conducting thorough fundamental research and picking winning stocks.

