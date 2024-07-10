|
10.07.2024 06:00:46
Four-day week campaign to launch UK pilot looking at flexible working
Exclusive: after success of first trial, group running second scheme in autumn hopes Labour will be more receptiveCampaigners for a four-day working week are preparing a new pilot project on flexible working in the hope that the Labour government will be more receptive to changes in how people work.The pilot project has opened to companies to sign up for a November start, with findings to be presented to the government in the summer of 2025. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
