Four-day week made permanent for most UK firms in world’s biggest trial

Research shows 51% that took part permanently adopted the change, while 89% still operating policy one year onMost of the UK companies that took part in the world's biggest ever four-day working week trial have made the policy permanent, research shows.Of the 61 organisations that took part in a six-month UK pilot in 2022, 54 (89%) are still operating the policy a year later, and 31 (51%) have made the change permanent.