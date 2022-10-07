Four Financial Advisors join UBS in Northern California

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Financial Advisors Jordan Gersch, Doug Brady, Michael Grant Matthews ("Grant”) and Amy Oliver have joined the firm’s Northern California Wealth Management Market, which is led by Erin Borger.

Jordan is based in the firm’s San Francisco office, Doug is based in Los Gatos, and Grant and Amy are based in Menlo Park. Together, the three teams are responsible for managing over $1.4 billion in client assets for high net worth individuals and families.

"On behalf of UBS, we’re excited to welcome Jordan, Doug, Grant, Amy and their teams to the firm,” said Erin Borger, Northern California Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. "Their combined industry experience and dedication to their clients will be a great addition to our business, as they help us continue to expand and deliver our suite of high net worth capabilities to clients in this key market.”

Jordan Gersch has more than 20 years of experience and focuses on providing high net worth individuals and families with wealth management solutions to meet their long term needs and goals. He joins UBS from Morgan Stanley, where he spent the past 11 years working as a Financial Advisor.

Doug Brady brings more than 26 years of experience to UBS and is well-versed in guiding clients through challenging markets and their own life-changing events. He focuses on providing high net worth individuals, families, and business owners with holistic financial strategies tailored to their unique needs and goals. His areas of experience include estate and retirement planning, lending and insurance strategies. Prior to UBS, Doug was a Financial Advisor at Morgan Stanley.

Grant Matthews and Amy Oliver join UBS from Morgan Stanley where they partnered to form the Matthews Oliver Group in 2009. Together with their team, they focus on providing clients with comprehensive wealth management solutions including financial planning, wealth transfers, philanthropy, income taxation planning, stock options, business succession planning, lending solutions and risk management.

Grant brings more than 25 years of experience advising Bay Area executives, entrepreneurs, and retirees on retirement planning, estate planning strategies, and investment management. Amy has over 18 years of experience providing comprehensive wealth management solutions for high net worth individuals and their families, focusing on financial and income tax planning strategies, wealth transfers and philanthropy.

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 29% in Switzerland, 20% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

