Four McDonald Hopkins attorneys among speakers to be featured at 30th annual Ohio Business Tax Conference

CLEVELAND, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald Hopkins will serve as a prominent sponsor of the 30th annual Ohio Business Tax Conference, the nation's largest of its kind. The three-day virtual event from January 19-21, features presenters from around the nation, including four McDonald Hopkins attorneys. This year's conference tackles the theme "New Cyber World & a New Normal Emerges ... Pandemic, Politics and Polarity: Accelerating the Digital Transformation in Tax."

Registration for the Ohio Business Tax Conference can be made by visiting mcdonaldhopkins.com.

On Tuesday, Jan. 19, Dave Kall, McDonald Hopkins' Cleveland Managing Member and Vice Chair of the firm's Tax and Benefits Department, and member Adam Smith will be panelists at a workshop titled "Real Property Taxation … Impact of the Pandemic Crisis on Commercial Real Estate Values & Property Taxes and Successfully Contesting Real Property Tax Valuations & Excessive Property Tax Burdens."

On Wednesday, January 20, Jim Giszczak, co-chair of the firm's Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice Group, will be a part of "Staying Competitive in a Technology-Driven, Connected World ... Meeting the Challenges of Data Privacy & Cybersecurity in a New Global Workplace."

Later that day, member Colin Battersby will speak on "Harnessing the Blockchain for Tax ... Practical Business Strategies to Incorporate Technology and How Fully Implemented Blockchain Technology Will Transform Business Tax Departments."

The complete brochure, agenda and list of speakers is available through the Ohio Business Tax Conference website.

