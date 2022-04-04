|
04.04.2022 17:17:00
Four More Earn AAHRPP Accreditation
Newly accredited organizations include a national cancer care network and hospital and health care systems
WASHINGTON, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs has accredited four more research organizations, including a national cancer care network and one of the largest U.S. nonprofit hospital systems.
At its recent meeting, AAHRPP's Council on Accreditation awarded full accreditation to:
- Banner Health, Phoenix, Arizona, a nonprofit hospital system.
- US Oncology, Inc., The Woodlands, Texas, a national cancer care network.
- Vail Health, Vail, Colorado, a nonprofit community health system.
- Woman's Hospital Foundation, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a private, nonprofit specialty hospital for women and infants.
"This varied group of accreditations underscores the value of AAHRPP accreditation for organizations regardless of size, location or specialty," AAHRPP President and CEO Elyse I. Summers said. "If your organization is engaged in research involving people, AAHRPP accreditation can help strengthen your research program and signal your commitment to protecting the participants who make research possible."
AAHRPP has accredited research entities across the U.S. and in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Jordan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand.
All major U.S. independent institutional review boards have earned AAHRPP accreditation. In addition, more than 70% of U.S. medical colleges and 85% of the top U.S. National Institutes of Health-funded academic medical centers are AAHRPP accredited or have begun the accreditation process.
Research institutes, clinical research centers and community hospitals also are among those that have attained accreditation.
About AAHRPP: A nonprofit organization, AAHRPP provides accreditation for organizations that conduct or review human research and can demonstrate that their protections exceed the safeguards required by the U.S. government. To learn more, visit www.aahrpp.org.
FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Lori Kravchick
Director of Administration
lkravchick@aahrpp.org
(202) 783-1112
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/four-more-earn-aahrpp-accreditation-301516867.html
SOURCE Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs
