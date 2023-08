Four of Britain’s biggest lenders cut rates on fixed mortgage deals

Halifax, HSBC, Nationwide and TSB reduce rates, easing pressure on hard-pressed homeowners Four of Britain’s biggest lenders have cut rates on their fixed mortgage deals, easing some of the pressure on hard-pressed homeowners.Halifax, part of Lloyds Banking Group – the UK’s biggest mortgage lender – is reducing rates by up to 0.71 percentage points from Friday. That means a five-year fixed rate currently priced at 6.10% will be offered at a rate of 5.39%. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel