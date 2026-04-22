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WKN DE: A2JDBV / ISIN: CA7097621089
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22.04.2026 17:56:11
Four people arrested over suspected £44m UK home insulation scam
Serious Fraud Office investigation relates to firms allegedly submitting false invoices for work they failed to carry outThe UK’s Serious Fraud Office has arrested four people on suspicion of a home insulation scam that may have cost energy companies as much as £44m.The SFO and the National Crime Agency said on Wednesday that the unnamed people were arrested in coordinated dawn raids across England on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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