Four Roses Distillery Appoints New National Brand Ambassador and Mixologist

Abby Martinie Advances Within The Bourbon Brand to Channel Brand Growth, Elevate Consumer Awareness and Develop World-Class Cocktail Programs

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Four Roses Distillery , the award-winning Kentucky-based bourbon brand, announces the appointment of Abby Martinie as its new national Brand Ambassador and Mixologist. Previously, Abby served as a broad market sales manager for Four Roses Distillery.

Bringing over a decade of experience in the spirits industry to the role through lauded work in hospitality consultation and management, Martinie will lead new consumer engagement and amplify brand awareness. She is also responsible for developing robust and creative Four Roses cocktail programs for bars, restaurants and guests at the Four Roses' Visitor Center in Lawrenceburg, KY.

"Abby Martinie has been an exceptional spokesperson for Four Roses as sales manager, and it's that coupled with her extensive knowledge of the hospitality and mixology communities that make her the perfect fit for this role," said Brent Elliott, Four Roses Master Distiller. "Her creativity in the cocktail realm and contagious passion for the industry is unmatched. We're thrilled to have her grow within our team."

Before her time with Four Roses Distillery, Martinie contributed to bar programs for some of the best restaurants and bars in San Francisco, including the Michael Mina Group's famed Hana Japanese restaurant, PABU Izakaya, and Clock Bar. Her journey in hospitality continued when serving as bartender and consultant for Modernist Social Club and Michelin star restaurant Mourad, simultaneously. With this comprehensive experience in the hospitality industry, Martinie brings an in-depth knowledge of the bourbon category to her role with Four Roses Distillery.

"As a true bourbon lover, I am honored and thrilled to be involved with such a legendary brand that shares my passion for creativity and innovation," said Martinie. "I look forward to working with Brent and the entire Four Roses team, using the company's rich history and ten proprietary recipes to create compelling programs that showcase the timelessness and versatility of our bourbon."

A native of Arizona, Martinie graduated from Northern Arizona University with a bachelor's degree in hotel and restaurant management. Since then, she has earned top honors at industry competitions including being named a national finalist at Marie Brizard's International Bartending Competition, and a semi-finalist as one of Bombay Sapphire's Most Imaginative Bartenders.

About Four Roses:

Established in 1888, Four Roses combines two mashbills with five proprietary yeast strains to distill and age 10 distinct bourbon recipes, each with its own unique flavor profile. With distilling and warehousing operations in Lawrenceburg and Cox's Creek, Kentucky, respectively, Four Roses is dedicated to producing award winning bourbons with smooth and mellow tastes and finishes. Four Roses is available in all 50 states. For more information, visit www.fourrosesbourbon.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

