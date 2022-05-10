Four Seasons and Q Bayraq Real Estate Investments Announce Luxury Development in Doha Featuring Private Residences and Serviced Apartments at The Pearl-Qatar

All-new beachfront property will include expansive furnished suites and a full-range of on-site amenities for a personalized, residential-style experience and the best of luxury living

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading luxury hospitality company Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts continues to expand its diverse offering of hotels, resorts and residences in the Middle East with the announcement of a new project currently under construction in The Pearl-Qatar landmark development in Doha. The new property is in partnership with Q Bayraq Real Estate Investments, a specialized real estate investment development company focused on high-end projects in Qatar.

"As Four Seasons continues to grow and diversify its development pipeline in the Middle East, we are proud to be part of The Pearl-Qatar development, an innovative project that will perfectly complement our existing hotel in the city," says Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development and Portfolio Management, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "Four Seasons at The Pearl-Qatar offers a unique opportunity to be part of a community of residents and guests enjoying incredible on-site amenities and the unparalleled luxury service for which our company is renowned worldwide."

Situated on a private beach and surrounded by lushly landscaped gardens and pools, the 19-storey building will offer a new level of resort-style luxury living in the heart of the city. Available for short and long-term stays, 161 fully-furnished apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms will feature full kitchens, ensuite laundry and expansive living areas including outdoor terraces, all beautifully finished by Wimberly Interiors with bespoke details throughout. In addition, 84 Private Residences will be available for purchase for those looking to make Four Seasons part of their everyday lifestyle.

"The Pearl-Qatar project will boast breath-taking city and sea views, offering a luxurious destination on the waterfront for guests and residents," says a spokesperson for Q Bayraq Real Estate Investments. "We look forward to partnering with Four Seasons on this exceptional project in Doha, offering one-of-a-kind accommodations in a beloved and dynamic destination."

Veteran hotelier Mehdi Zaanoun has been appointed General Manager of the new Four Seasons at The Pearl-Qatar. Most recently General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Casablanca, Mehdi began his Four Seasons career 20 years ago at Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris before pursuing opportunities with several leading hospitality brands in Paris, Cairo and Dubai. Born in Tunisia and educated in Switzerland at the prestigious École Hôtelière de Lausanne, Mehdi speaks English, French, Arabic and Spanish, an excellent reflection of the eclectic community of residents and travellers in Doha.

About Four Seasons at The Pearl-Qatar

For guests looking to enjoy this new residential-style experience, all accommodations will be fully serviced by a dedicated team of Four Seasons people, creating an ideal base for doing business in Doha, or for vacationers seeking a resort experience with easy access to all the city has to offer. Private Residence owners will enjoy enhanced privacy and exclusivity while having complete access to the property's services and amenities.

Adding to the experience will be five restaurants and bars including a signature dining experience by Michelin-starred Chef Joël Robuchon; a wellness centre with spa and salon, well-equipped fitness studio and indoor lap pool; a supervised indoor/outdoor kids club; a private screening room with open kitchen and outdoor terrace; and two outdoor pools (one adult and one for families) and private beach, all managed and serviced by Four Seasons.

In addition to the on-site amenities, Four Seasons guests and residents will be within walking distance of numerous restaurants, bars, shopping, cinemas and other entertainments in the immediate area. For those arriving by water or wishing to explore, The Pearl-Qatar is also home to many marinas.

This new project will join the existing Four Seasons hotel in the city, Four Seasons Hotel Doha, along with the growing collection of properties in the Middle East, including the upcoming Four Seasons Private Residences Dubai at Jumeirah, Four Seasons Hotel Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, and the recently announced Four Seasons Resort and Private Residences Muscat, Oman.

For more images, click here.

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts opened its first hotel in 1961, and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 123 hotels and resorts, and 50 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter.

About Q Bayraq Real Estate Investments

Q Bayraq Real Estate Investments is a specialized real estate investment development company focused on high-end projects in Qatar.

Contact:

fourseasons@kwtglobal.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/four-seasons-and-q-bayraq-real-estate-investments-announce-luxury-development-in-doha-featuring-private-residences-and-serviced-apartments-at-the-pearl-qatar-301543035.html

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts