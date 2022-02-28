FOUR SEASONS RESORT LANAI INTRODUCES ASTROTOURISM WITH DEBUT OF THE LANAI OBSERVATORY

LANAI CITY, Hawaii, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Resort Lanai announces the debut of the Lāna'i Observatory, offering a new astrotourism experience for Resort guests, Lāna'i residents and students.

The Kilo Hōkū Experience is a new cultural program from Love Lāna'i, and cultural advisors share ʻike kūpuna (ancestral knowledge) of the celestial sphere as well as guide guests on a tour of the night sky. In the Hawaiian language, Kilo may be interpreted as, "an observer," or, "to observe," and hōkū may be interpreted as, "star." Lāna'i is an ideal location to observe the stars, with low levels of atmospheric and light pollution to facilitate stargazing.

Love Lāna'i Cultural Practitioner ʻĀnela Evans spent many hours meticulously researching primary ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian language) resources, such as newspapers and scholarly writings from the 1800s to develop program scripts and uncover star stories shared within the Hawaiian culture.

"Our Love Lāna'i team dedicated many hours of learning not only about the operations of the telescope and the skies, but importantly about the history of ancient wayfinding as well as methods of traditional, non-instrument navigation that Native Hawaiians and people of the Pacific utilize today in attempts to retrace the voyages of our past so we can reclaim ancestral knowledge," shared Four Seasons Resorts Lāna'i General Manager Alastair McAlpine. He continued, "We look forward to sharing this unique experience to explore the stars, but also discover another aspect of Hawaiian culture."

The Kilo Hōkū Experience begins by sharing how indigenous Hawaiians and people of the Pacific utilized the celestial bodies and elements of the natural environment to guide their way on the ocean. It is thought that voyages between Hawaiʻi and the South Pacific occurred as early as 400 A.D. A keenly developed ability to read the night sky helped early Polynesians find their way from island to island across the Pacific, and ultimately to Hawai'i. Their knowledge of ka lani pa'a, the fixed celestial sphere was critical. The wayfinder utilized their knowledge of ka lani paʻa - the celestial sphere - to guide their voyaging canoes over thousands of miles of open ocean. The expansive Pacific Ocean served as a superhighway, binding cultures together.

Following the presentation, guests are guided through a viewing experience that utilizes the 1-meter telescope. Guests can look deep into the night sky at various celestial bodies such as planets, star clusters, galaxies, nebulae, and the spectacular moon.

The telescope is housed in a two-story domed structure that spans approximately 25 feet in diameter. Made by PlaneWave Instruments, the PW1000 is an observatory-class telescope featuring a direct drive altitude-azimuth (Alt-Az) mounting system, stands 135" high and weighs approximately 3,000 pounds.

Future plans seek to include programming such as special guest speakers and presentations with 'Imiloa, the Astronomy Centre of Hawaii as well as educational programs tailored to Lāna'i students.

Rates are $35 per person, USD 17.50 children 4-12 and minors must be accompanied by an adult. Each session lasts one hour, including a safety briefing and information about lenses. Timing will change throughout the year due to the sunset and visibility of natural rotation of the sky. Guests can visit the Resort's online activity calendar to see the schedule.

Love Lāna'i offers a number of activities, many complimentary for guests, to explore storied places, share history and immerse themselves in the island's rich heritage with the Resort's Love Lanai Cultural Advisors.

The award-winning Four Seasons Resort Lāna'i features 213 guest rooms in a series of low-rise buildings spread along the Pacific coastline, providing a private residential experience. The Resort offers outdoor restaurants including NOBU LĀNA'I, spa, championship golf and tennis, a kids club, beach and pool with spacious seating areas nestled among tropical gardens, complimentary wellness classes, cultural workshops and luxury retail boutiques.

Glossary of some Hawaiian Star names

Hōkū Star

'A'ā Sirius

Hānaiakamalama Southern Cross

Hōkūpa'a Polaris

'Iwakeli'i Cassiopeia

Kaheiheionākeiki Orion

Kauluakoko Betelgeuse

Makali'i Pleiades

Nāhiku Big Dipper

Nākao Orions' belt and sword

