Four Select Pre-Owned Trucks Currently Available at Matador Motors

WOLFFORTH, Tex., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matador Motors currently has four pre-owned trucks in stock for interested customers. Select models in-stock include a 2007 GMC Sierra 1500, a 2007 Toyota Tundra, a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and a 2015 Ford F-150 SuperCab. All models offered have over 110,000 miles on them and customers must call on the exact pricing of each model.

To start, Matador Motors has two 2007 truck models available for sale or lease. One model is a red 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 143.5 SL, which is a two-wheel drive model with a Crew Cab. It has 133,225 miles on it and receives an estimated 20 highway mpg Another 2007 model is a blue Toyota Tundra, which has 151,976 miles on it. It is a rear-wheel drive model with a Double Cab and a 5.7L V-8 engine. It also receives an EPA estimated 20 mpg on the highway.

On top of the first two models, customers can also inquire about two post-2007 truck models as well. One model available is a silver 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 143.5 LS. It is a four-wheel drive Extended Cab model with a mileage of 114,067 miles. It has an eight-cylinder engine that receives up to 18 mpg on the highway. Another truck on their lot is a white 2014 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCab 145 XL. The model has 126,426 miles on it and comes with an 8-cylinder engine. It receives up to an EPA-estimated 21 Highway mpg.

Those interested in any of the four available trucks are invited to reach out to Matador Motors directly for exact pricing. They can be found at their location at 214 E Highway 62/82 in Wolfforth, TX, online at https://www.matadormotors.com/ or over the phone at (806) 833-7300.



