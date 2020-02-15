Foureyes® Named Top Rated Dealer Satisfaction Award Winner by DrivingSales

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading sales intelligence software Foureyes® received the Top Rated Lead Management Award in the tenth annual DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards. The software company earned a top dealer satisfaction ranking in the lead management category, as determined by reviews from the thousands of automotive dealerships who make up the DrivingSales community. The award was presented at a special event during the 2020 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show.

"It's an honor to be selected as the top rated lead management solution because this award is based on ratings and reviews from the people who matter most—dealerships across the country. Our product always prioritizes the user, and to receive a top dealer satisfaction ranking validates the changes we have made and the improvements we've rolled out over the past year to help dealerships of all sizes increase sales process efficiency and improve close rate," said David Steinberg, CEO and Inventor of Foureyes. "Customer satisfaction is the responsibility of every department and every individual at Foureyes, and we hope that auto dealers continue to share their feedback as we continue to work every day to earn their trust."

Foureyes is a software company founded on the belief that big-ticket retailers can drive better sales outcomes by helping the people who ultimately make the sale. Known for its patented user-level data collection technology, Foureyes recently expanded to four product modules and released 100+ new features that better enable businesses to power sales success. Today, Foureyes sales intelligence software runs for thousands of businesses and the customer data informs the sales and marketing decisions of major automotive manufacturers.

"We're thrilled that Foureyes has been recognized with the Top Rated Dealer Satisfaction Award for Lead Management. This is an accolade we consider to be especially meaningful because it's determined by reviews from the thousands of dealerships across the country that make up the DrivingSales community," said Bart Wilson, Director of Operations at DrivingSales.

The DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards measure dealer satisfaction with vendor products and services and are based on cumulative ratings tallied and verified over the calendar year (January–December) at DrivingSales.com. DrivingSales Vendor Ratings is the industry's only neutral, comprehensive vendor rating forum featuring real-time peer reviews and honest competitor comparisons, and provides dealerships with important information from actual customers who have hands-on experience using vendor products/solutions in their stores. Complete award results are available online. Businesses can learn more about Foureyes by scheduling a demo or contacting Foureyes at (971) 352-3494.

About Foureyes

Foureyes sales intelligence software helps businesses track, protect, engage, and sell better. For more information, visit https://www.foureyes.io.

SOURCE Foureyes