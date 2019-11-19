FourKites Selected by Ferrero USA for Predictive Supply Chain Visibility

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FourKites®, the leader in predictive supply chain visibility, today announced that Ferrero USA, the confectionery company known for Nutella®, Ferrero Rocher®, Kinder®, and Tic Tac®, is implementing FourKites' predictive supply chain visibility solution throughout its North American supply chain. Using FourKites' best-in-class machine learning-based platform, Ferrero will be tracking both inbound and outbound loads across truckload, ocean, and LTL.

For Ferrero, FourKites will leverage its market-leading proprietary network of GPS/ELD telematics device partnerships, combined with advanced machine learning capabilities, to track real-time location and predict precise arrival times for each shipment moving across the U.S. and Canada. The platform will feed those updates directly to key stakeholders for each shipment, via FourKites' integrations with Ferrero's three TMS providers.

"We are continually looking for innovative approaches to ensure efficient deliveries and enhance customer satisfaction," said Glenn Lawse, Vice President Supply Chain, Ferrero USA. "With drivers and productivity at an all-time premium, going beyond traditional track-and-trace to have eyes on your freight in real time has never been so important."

Ferrero will also use FourKites' Insights and Benchmarking – a suite of advanced analytics tools that identify key trends in areas such as detention time, on-time performance by carrier, and variability across lanes – to identify opportunities for optimization and drive improvement across the end-to-end supply chain.

"We're delighted to add one of the world's top chocolate and confectionery companies to our constantly growing global network of enterprise food shippers," said FourKites' founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal. "We are impressed with Ferrero's clear dedication to customer satisfaction and forward-thinking adoption of supply chain technology, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the FourKites family."

Since launching five years ago, FourKites has pioneered the industry shift to real-time visibility, enabling shippers to improve on-time delivery and optimize their supply chains based on actionable data and predictive intelligence. With a network that now includes more than 260 of the world's top shippers, including 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies and nine of the top-10 CPG companies, FourKites tracks more than 600,000 shipments every day.

About Ferrero

For over 70 years, Ferrero has been creating products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba into the third largest confectionery in the world. We entered the U.S. market in 1969 with TIC TAC® mints and continue to craft beloved brands including Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder®, and Fannie May chocolates. We're proud to be a family-run company with 3,000 employees in seven offices and five plants in North America. Instilled in every aspect of our business at every level is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and we work together as a family to bring the Ferrero passion for quality, creativity, and innovation to life every day. For more information, follow @FerreroUSA on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About FourKites

FourKites is the largest predictive supply chain visibility platform, delivering real-time visibility and predictive analytics for the broadest network of Global 1000 companies and third-party logistics firms. Using a proprietary algorithm to calculate shipment arrival times, FourKites enables customers to lower operating costs, improve on-time performance, and strengthen end-customer relationships. With the largest proprietary network of GPS/ELD device partnerships, FourKites covers all modes, including truckload, LTL, ocean, rail, intermodal, last mile, and parcel. The platform is optimized for mobile and equipped with market-leading end-to-end security.

To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com.

