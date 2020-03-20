FOURMIDABLE Expands their Footprint into Iowa

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FOURMIDABLE, a diversified, national real estate management and brokerage company that specializes in managing low income housing tax credit, affordable, market rate, rural development and public housing communities is announcing their emergence into the state of Iowa.

FOURMIDABLE has been awarded the management contract for three apartment communities in Waterloo, Iowa consisting of 247 units. This marks FOURMIDABLE's first properties in the state.

Camelot Apartments is an 82-unit Project Based Section 8 community for seniors, 62 plus, or disabled. Camelot Apartments features one-bedroom units with controlled access, laundry facilities, a community room and is pet friendly. Rent includes heat, water, sewer and trash. Interested individuals can learn more about the community at www.camelotinwaterloo.com

Crossroads Square, is an 81-unit Project Based Section 8 community for seniors, 62 plus, or disabled. Crossroads Square features one-bedroom units with controlled access, laundry facilities, a community room and is pet friendly. Rent includes heat, water, sewer and trash. Interested individuals can learn more about the community at www.crossroads-square.com

Hotel President Apartments is a historic 84-unit building consisting of studio and one-bedroom units. Hotel President is a layered Project Based Section 8/Low Income Housing Tax Credit property featuring a community room with a small library, computer lab, laundry facilities, elevator and paid utilities. Interested individuals can learn more about the community at www.hotelpresidentapts.com. The property is owned by Hotel President Partners, LP.

"FOURMIDABLE is looking forward to being part of the Waterloo community and serving the residents to the best of our ability," said Michael Schocker, President of FOURMIDABLE.

About FOURMIDABLE

FOURMIDABLE is a national real estate management and brokerage company that specializes in managing, marketing and leasing market rate, tax credit, senior and family government assisted, public housing and rural development apartment communities. Founded in 1975, FOURMIDABLE currently manages 70 communities in 11 states, with approximately 7,225 units under management. FOURMIDABLE is a member of the elite AMO (Accredited Management Organization) and is an approved management firm for HUD, MSHDA and other State Agencies. Additionally, FOURMIDABLE affiliated companies offer support for property management companies and owners, including agility-pm, a provider of back office accounting, HR, IT and compliance support; eCrosstown, a provider of free Wi-Fi amenity services to apartment residents; and ePhonz, a specialized telephone product for apartment management companies.

For more information, please call 248-593-4603 or visit www.fourmidable.com

