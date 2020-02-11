Fourteen EPAM Experts Named Sitecore Most Valuable Professionals, The Most Ever Awarded

Elite Distinction Awarded for Commitment and Dedication to the Sitecore Community

NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development solutions, today announced that Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management software, has named 14 of its employees as Most Valuable Professionals (MVPs). The honorees include two Commerce MVPs, two Ambassador MVPs and 10 Technology MVPs worldwide.

Recognizing professionals within the Sitecore community who actively apply their talent and expertise to help others best utilize Sitecore products to deliver premier customer experiences, the MVP program is now in its 14th year. Of more than 13,000 certified developers and over 24,000 active community participants, the 316 MVPs are truly an elite group. This year's MVPs were selected for the quality, quantity and impact of the contributions they made in 2019, including the sharing of product expertise and mastery of the Sitecore platform to support both partners and customers.

"With the most MVPs ever awarded to our company, including the only MVP recognized in Russia, EPAM's Sitecore expertise continues to grow globally," said David Mead, Head of Sitecore Practice, EPAM. "Our mastery across the Sitecore Solutions Suite − Sitecore Experience Platform™, Sitecore Experience Commerce™ and Sitecore Content Hub™ − enables us to expertly advise our clients on building effective strategies, designing optimized customer user interfaces and implementing end-to-end Sitecore solutions that deliver engaging digital experiences."

Over the last 13 years, EPAM's 750+ Sitecore professionals have delivered large-scale, digital marketing solutions for some of the largest global enterprises. As one of Sitecore's elite Platinum Partners in the US and the UK, and a Silver Partner in APAC, EPAM's work with its global customers has been recognized with nine Sitecore Experience Awards.

"One of our greatest assets is the highly collaborative Sitecore community, where members share technical knowledge and insights across numerous channels and at events to help each other build greater digital experiences for their organizations and customers," said Pieter Brinkman, Senior Director of Technical Marketing at Sitecore. "Sitecore MVPs stand out as leaders within the community for their passion and willingness to invest their own time with contributions ranging from educational blogs, videos, podcasts and speaking engagements to community engagement and support on social media and forums. They are an invaluable resource and important part of the Sitecore user experience, for which we are truly grateful."

"Sitecore MVPs are always at the top of the list to get access to the latest developments and offerings from Sitecore, and we will rely on them heavily when we introduce the new Software as a Service offering later this year. I am looking forward to working on this together with this incredible group," added Brinkman.

Sitecore's SaaS offering will make it much easier and faster to build digital experiences, while maintaining the flexibility for Sitecore partners and customers to create differentiated experiences. Once a user is on Sitecore's SaaS platform, they will always have the most current version of the product with the ease of automatic upgrades.

For more information about EPAM's Sitecore expertise, visit www.epam.com/sitecore. Learn about Sitecore's MVP program here: https://mvp.sitecore.com.

