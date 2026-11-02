Fox Corporation: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its earnings call held on Nov. 2, 2026, to review its fiscal year 2027 first quarter ended Sept. 30, Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) announced top-line revenue growth of 22% to $4.6 billion alongside record quarterly EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. The network is expanding its direct-to-consumer digital services to capture audience shifts as traditional pay-television subscriptions decline. Three things management said on the call stand out.

Fox 1, the company's subscription streaming service, is attracting viewers who do not buy traditional cable packages. That gives the service high incremental value because new sign-ups bring in fresh revenue without cannibalizing existing pay-television affiliate fees.

Tubi, the company's ad-supported streaming platform, increased revenue 35% year over year as total viewing time expanded 23%. Management expects structural profitability to follow as ad revenues scale across its cord-cutting audience.

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