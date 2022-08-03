Fox Corporation and Verizon Announce New Multi-Year Distribution Agreement

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) today announced the completion of a multi-year renewal of its distribution agreement with Verizon for its Fios TV platform.

The agreement includes the continued distribution of the full portfolio of FOX brands including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Network and local FOX O&O TV stations in markets including New York, Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia. FOX Weather will also be added to the Fios TV lineup, and Tubi will be included in both Fios TV set top boxes, as well as on many other platforms.

"FOX is pleased to extend and expand our long-standing relationship with Verizon as we add FOX Weather and Tubi to our industry-leading portfolio of news, sports and entertainment available to Verizon's subscribers," said Michael Biard, President, Operations and Distribution, Fox Corporation.

About Fox Corporation

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary iconic domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment, FOX Television Stations, and leading AVOD service Tubi. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships, and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com .

