FOX Corporation Deploys Zixi For Affiliate Contribution

SDVP and ZEN Master Adopted for Transport and Workflow Management

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zixi, the industry leader for enabling cost-efficient and highly scalable live broadcast-quality video over any IP network or protocol and provider of the award-winning Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP®), today announced that FOX Corporation has deployed Zixi for the initial delivery of the channels from their 190 local affiliates to their digital MVPD partners. The Zixi Broadcaster for broadcast quality live video delivery and ZEN Master and the Intelligent Data Platform (IDP) for system management, orchestration and monitoring have been deployed as part of the complex workflow.

Zixi has a long history of delivering innovative solutions that provide universal interoperability and simplified onboarding operations that enable video operations teams to add and manage live linear and event channels, at scale, with market proven performance, security, reliability with redundancy and hitless failover to the largest broadcasters around the globe for the delivery of 1000s of streams from regional affiliates to disparate vMPVDs.

FOX affiliates use Zixi to transmit the streams to Zixi Broadcasters hosted in AWS that provide the option to transcode each stream into the appropriate format before egress to the MVPDs. They take advantage of the Zixi ZEN Master integration of the TAG Multiviewer where users feed sources into the TAG layouts and send those mosaics to desired targets enabling unified control and simplifying operations. Additionally, FOX utilizes a single control plane in Zixi ZEN Master with the IDP powered by advanced AI and ML analytics with features such as Auto Incidents utilizing Multi-Object-Correlation-Analysis (MOCA) that cuts through the noise and quickly performs root cause analysis (RCA) for the quick resolution of issues in minutes, instead of days or weeks.

"Zixi has been a very collaborative partner in helping us design and implement our broadcast affiliate contribution workflow, and their ZEN Master product gives us excellent visibility into the health of the system. Choosing Zixi has undoubtedly contributed enormously to us meeting our rollout timeline," said Alastair Hamilton, SVP Distribution Engineering, FOX Corporation.

"At scale IP and cloud-based workflows like FOX, with a few hundred channels quickly become thousands of streams," said Gordon Brooks, CEO, Zixi. "We have many clients at this capacity and much larger, and there really is no alternative in the market that can provide 99.999%+ reliability at scale like the SDVP with ZEN Master."

The recent release of v17 of the Zixi core software dramatically improves processing capacity requiring 80% less computing as well as helps reduce transport stream egress cost by up to 50% allowing organizations to maximize their resources, minimize expenses and deliver broadcast-quality video content reliably with the profound impact on the TCO of live video streaming implementations. The superior efficiency eliminates the need for excessive virtual machines, leading to reduced infrastructure requirements and substantial cost savings. By cutting the transport stream egress cost in half, media organizations can allocate their resources more efficiently, redirecting budgetary allocations to other critical areas. With its unmatched efficiency, reduced infrastructure requirements, bandwidth optimization, and transport stream egress cost reduction, Zixi opens new possibilities for growth, innovation, and enhanced video streaming experiences for companies like FOX.

