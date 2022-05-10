|
10.05.2022 14:04:14
Fox Corporation Reports Drop In Q3 Bottom Line
(RTTNews) - Fox Corporation (FOX) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year
The company's earnings came in at $283 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $567 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Fox Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $459 million or $0.81 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $3.46 billion from $3.22 billion last year.
Fox Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $283 Mln. vs. $567 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.50 vs. $0.96 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.46 Bln vs. $3.22 Bln last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!