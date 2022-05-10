Fox Corporation Reports Drop In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Fox Corporation (FOX) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $283 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $567 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Fox Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $459 million or $0.81 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $3.46 billion from $3.22 billion last year.

Fox Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $283 Mln. vs. $567 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.50 vs. $0.96 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.46 Bln vs. $3.22 Bln last year.